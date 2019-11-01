WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 biggest questions after Bray Wyatt dethroned Seth Rollins as Universal Champion

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is now the Universal Champion

One of the most surprising WWE pay-per-view finishes of 2019 took place at Crown Jewel when “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

Heading into the match, it appeared as though Wyatt was going to lose and remain a member of the SmackDown roster on Friday nights, with Rollins continuing to represent RAW as its top male title holder.

However, unlike at the previous Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, this match had an additional stipulation that it “could not be stopped for any reason”, meaning Wyatt was able to withstand a ton of punishment from Rollins before defeating him with his Sister Abigail finisher.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the biggest questions that need answering after the unexpected finish in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

#5 Will Bray Wyatt move to RAW?

This, of course, is the question on everybody’s minds right now.

Following the 2019 WWE Draft, it was made clear that the ‘Wild Card Rule’ was over and Superstars from the RAW and SmackDown rosters would officially be separated once again.

Then, one day after the conclusion of the draft, Triple H announced on WWE Backstage that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had been traded to SmackDown. He vaguely explained that, in exchange, RAW would “get future draft pick considerations”, which presumably means that SmackDown owes the red brand a favor.

With two World Champions now on SmackDown (Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar), there is no way that WWE will allow RAW to be without a World Champion for much longer.

It is surely just a question of when, not if, Wyatt moves back over to Monday nights.

