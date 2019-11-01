WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 botches and mistakes you missed as part of the show

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Nov 2019, 03:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crown Jewel played host to some good matches

WWE made the trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, and even though it was a show that many fans weren't looking forward to, the PPV turned out to be an entertaining affair. R-Truth won back his 24/7 Championship but lost it soon to Sameer Singh, Humberto Carrillo won the chance to challenge for the United States Championship, The O.C. became The Best Tag Team in the World, while The Viking Raiders suffered their first loss.

Brock Lesnar forced a tap out from Cain Velasquez, while Tyson Fury proved that he was the king in every ring when he was able to defeat Braun Strowman by TKO when The Monster Among Men was counted out.

The first-ever women's match at Saudi Arabia saw Natalya picking up a win over Lacey Evans while at the end of the Team Hogan v Team Flair bout, Roman Reigns picked up a win for Team Hogan by pinning Randy Orton.

In a thrilling finish to the show, The Fiend Bray Wyatt was crowned as the Universal Champion that capped off a wonderful night in Saudi Arabia.

Another interesting trip to the Middle East brought with it several botches and here are just a couple that were spotted as part of the show.

#5 Ric Flair forgets all about Drew McIntyre

Ric Flair managed to forget all about Drew McIntyre

One of the biggest matches of the night saw Team Flair take on Team Hogan as the duo put together their teams of five wrestlers to represent them in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the match as part of WWE's kick-off show for Crown Jewel, Ric Flair mentioned all of the stars that were part of his match in a way to put each man over.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that the likes of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Randy Orton were on his team and then stated that they were five of the best. It appears that Flair managed to completely forget about his final addition to his team and perhaps his most effective member, Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath obviously wouldn't have been happy about this snub, but this could have just been forgetfulness on Flair's part.

1 / 5 NEXT