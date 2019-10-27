WWE Crown Jewel 2019- 5 Potential finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Riju Dasgupta

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar could have a savage slugfest!

Who would have assumed that on the inaugural night of SmackDown on FOX, we would see MMA megastar Cain Velasquez make his way into a WWE ring? Sure, we'd all seen his exploits in AAA, but to be elevated to a position where he was fighting for the WWE Championship so soon after arriving into the roster is indeed a pretty big deal.

And now he takes on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel. Bear in mind that Brock Lesnar is the most protected WWE Superstar in history, who ended Kofi Kingston's historic reign in a matter of mere seconds.

It is indeed impossible to predict how a match of this nature will go down, but I will try and give it my best shot. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you think of the following possibilities.

I am very curious to know what you guys think about the match.

#5 Cain Velasquez destroys Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion

Let me say at the outset, that I do not think that this possibility is likely which is why it is so low in this list. Cain Velasquez has taken to professional wrestling like it is his second nature but at the same time, it takes a lot more than in-ring skills to be the WWE Champion. If Cain Velasquez was to be made the WWE Champion at this point, it would result in massive fan backlash.

I understand that WWE is paying a premium for the man but I don't think Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will want to make him the face of the company already. Which is why I think it's outside the realm of probability that Velasquez will become the WWE Champion.

