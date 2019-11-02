WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 things we secretly learned

And you thought The Fiend was buried after Hell in a Cell?

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 ended on a high note with The Fiend winning the Universal Championship after defeating Seth Rollins. We also saw Team Hogan beat Team Flair in a grueling encounter.

One of the biggest highlights of the pay-per-view was the historic match featuring Natalya and Lacey Evans. As per WWE, this was the first-ever women’s wrestling match held in Saudi Arabia. This match will always be important in the history of pro-wrestling business that’s being scripted in this part of the world.

Probably the only disappointing match of the night was the WWE Championship bout featuring Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez as the ‘Beast Incarnate’ made his opponent tap out in less than two minutes to retain his title.

Amidst the several shocking twists in the ongoing storylines, the booking at the recently concluded PPV subtly hinted towards the future storylines.

In this list, we will decipher the facts we secretly learned at Crown Jewel 2019 and their impact on future bookings.

#5 Kofi Kingston will not address his devastating loss to Brock Lesnar; return to mid-card

What happens to Kofi Kingston now?

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston lost his title to Brock Lesnar in less than ten seconds. Lesnar took down Kingston with just one F5 on SmackDown’s debut episode on FOX. Later that night, former UFC Champion and Lesnar’s old rival Cain Velasquez was introduced as the latter’s next challenger.

Amidst all of this, the WWE Universe was patiently waiting for Kingston to react to his devastating loss against the 'Beast Incarnate'. But in the last few weeks, we have only seen Kofi talk about positivity and his future without the title.

As disappointing as it may sound, Kingston will soon find himself battling against mid-card talent while representing the New Day. An injured Xavier Woods’ long-term haul from in-ring action may also be the reason why the WWE Creatives want Kofi to stick to the Tag Team division.

Another interesting speculation suggested that Kofi will turn heel. But by the looks of it, he will continue to fight alongside Big E as they gear up to take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Revival.

