WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 7 last-minute predictions

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Bray Wyatt and Tyson Fury will be involved in high-profile matches

The 2019 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 31.

A total of eight matches have been announced for the show, including Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez (WWE Championship) and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury.

There will also be a five-on-five tag team match between Team Hulk Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali) and Team Ric Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre), while Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Elsewhere on the card, Saudi Arabia’s own Mansoor will face Cesaro in a one-on-one match, 20 men will compete in a Battle Royal to find out who will take on AJ Styles in a United States Championship match later in the night, and nine teams are due to do battle in a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the 2019 WWE World Cup winners.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven last-minute predictions ahead of the pay-per-view.

#7 Team Hulk Hogan vs. Team Ric Flair

The latest episode of RAW saw Team Hogan member Ricochet defeat Team Flair member Drew McIntyre via disqualification after Randy Orton hit “The One and Only” with an RKO out of nowhere.

Much of the build-up to this five-on-five tag team match has seen members of Team Hogan pick up wins over Team Flair, which is unusual when you consider that a series of weekly babyface triumphs usually leads to a heel victory at the pay-per-view.

In this case, it seems highly unlikely that Flair’s group of villains will emerge with the victory at Crown Jewel, simply because WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows often take the live event approach of giving the high-profile victories to the good guys.

With that in mind, let’s predict that Roman Reigns will pick up the 1-2-3 over his current rival on SmackDown, King Corbin, to record a victory for Team Hogan.

This would also give Rusev his first WWE PPV win since way back at Roadblock: End of the Line in December 2016 – a run spanning 1,047 days!

Prediction: Team Hulk Hogan def. Team Ric Flair

