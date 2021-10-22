WWE Crown Jewel 2021: 5 botches you missed 

WWE Crown Jewel took over Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier today and included some incredible matchups that had been building on WWE TV for several months.

Edge and Seth Rollins opened the show as their feud finally came to an end inside Hell in A Cell, whilst Zelina Vega was crowned the first-ever Queen of WWE. Xavier Woods realized his dream when he was crowned the King of the Ring for the first time, whilst Becky Lynch was able to retain SmackDown her Women's Championship.

Big E and RKBro were also able to retain their Championships at Crown Jewel, whilst Mansoor remained undefeated in his hometown. Roman Reigns walked out of the show with his Universal Championship in another epic showdown between himself and Brock Lesnar.

It was a night that was full of memorable moments for a number of WWE Superstars, where the company was able to make history on numerous occasions. Whilst it was another lengthy night of action that could be considered a success for WWE, there were still several botches throughout the show.

#5. "That's A Table" - Corey Graves is forced to correct Michael Cole at Crown Jewel

Bobby Lashley took on Goldberg as part of Crown Jewel in a feud that has become deeply personal after Lashley attacked Goldberg's son Gage.

Ahead of the show, the match was made a No Holds Barred match which allowed The Hurt Business to involve themselves on several occasions. Goldberg is no stranger to the Middle East or to being part of botch lists from his trips to Saudi Arabia, but this time around it was someone else botching in Goldberg's match.

When Bobby Lashley rolled out of the ring to get weapons for the match, Michael Cole noted that Lashley had pulled out a ladder. As seen from the video above, this wasn't the case since Lashley actually pulled out a table.

Rather than allow this statement to stand, Corey Graves made it clear that it was a table. This wasn't the only mistake Michael made as part of the show, since Cole was seemingly having some issues throughout Crown Jewel.

