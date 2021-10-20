WWE Crown Jewel 2021 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is right around the corner and some exciting bouts have been scheduled for the event. Major stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch are set to compete in title matches.

It's the third installment of Crown Jewel, an event that is telecasted from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We've previously seen tournaments like the WWE World Cup at the show, and this year's edition won't be an exception. The King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments will conclude at Crown Jewel 2021.

The non-title matches announced are also very interesting. The show is stacked, and many matches have the caliber of becoming the match of the night. We may also see some other drama at the show.

Here are 5 possible moments that could steal the show at Crown Jewel 2021.

#5. New SmackDown Women's Champion is crowned at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

The SmackDown Women's title will be defended in a triple threat match on October 21st. Current champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

The story started at SummerSlam when Becky Lynch unexpectedly replaced Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's title match and managed to defeat Bianca Belair in under a minute and become the new champion. At Extreme Rules, the EST of WWE got her rematch for the title, but we didn't get a clear winner. The returning Sasha Banks attacked both competitors, and made it clear that she's coming for the title.

This set up a triple threat match at Crown Jewel.

In the WWE Draft 2021, Lynch and Belair were drafted to RAW while Banks stayed on The Blue Brand. It will make sense for The Boss to pick up the win with her being the only SmackDown star in the match.

Also, Banks has received decent support from the WWE Universe. Fans have been waiting for her to get her rematch for the title since WrestleMania 37. The Boss has all the tools to make her an ideal champion. At Crown Jewel, she may defy the odds and finally win her SmackDown Women's title back.

Edited by Ryan K Boman