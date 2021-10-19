WWE  Crown Jewel 2021: 5 things that can happen at the PPV

On the heels of a solid Extreme Rules, WWE will look to continue their string of strong pay-per-views as Survivor Series is right on the horizon.

The next stop is Crown Jewel, which will be live on NBC Peacock from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Crown Jewel is viewed as a glorified house show, even with legends like Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement for the event. It doesn't help that the show takes place on weekdays early in the afternoon, as opposed to weekend nights. With that being said, this year's Crown Jewel has a stacked cad and a big fight feel to it.

On the RAW side, Randy Orton and Riddle will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Olmos. Mansoor will take on Mustafa Ali. Goldberg will take on Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match. In the main event for the red brand, Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

On the SmackDown side of the show, Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match. In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

In addition, Doudrop will take on Zelina Vega in the Queen's Crown Tournament Finals, and Finn Balor will take on Xavier Woods in the King of the Ring Finals.

Without further ado, here are five things that can happen at Crown Jewel.

5. Becky Lynch will escape with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Who will escape Crown Jewel as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion?

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had their highly anticipated match last month at Extreme Rules. While the match lived up to the hype, it ended on a sour note for fans as Sasha Banks returned and caused a DQ finish. Those events led to a Triple Threat Match between Lynch, Belair, and Banks at Crown Jewel.

This bout has the potential to be a match of the year candidate and the best match in Crown Jewel history. Lynch, Belair, and Banks are three of the best wrestlers, and their body of work speaks for itself. Expect this match to steal the show.

As for the match itself, while it may seem predictable, there's no guarantee that Lynch will walk out as the champion. The 2021 WWE Draft has just concluded, and while Sahsa will remain on SmackDown, Becky and Bianca were both drafted to RAW. WWE may do a title swap between Lynch and Charlotte Flair like they did last year between the New Day and Street Profits. It's also possible they will have Bianca or Sasha win and figure it out from there.

The outcome will see Lynch retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. It is far too early to take Lynch's title, and she may hold onto the title until WrestleMania next year.

It seems easier for WWE to have Lynch retain at Crown Jewel and have her swap belts with Charlotte right after. So, expect Becky Lynch to walk out of Crown Jewel still WWE SmackDown Women's Champion after a hard-fought match.

