At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Karrion Kross will face Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. The two men first met at Extreme Rules last month, where they competed in a Strap Match. McIntyre had the upper hand late in the match, but Scarlett’s interference helped Kross take down The Scottish Psychopath.

On the episode of SmackDown that followed, Kross was scheduled to compete in a fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, McIntyre attacked Kross before he could take part in the contest.

The former WWE Champion is no stranger to Steel Cage matches. The stipulation will likely play out in his favor, as Scarlett will be locked outside the cage and won’t get much chance to interfere in the contest.

Kross, however, has proven that he is among the most ruthless men in the company. At Crown Jewel, he, too, will do his best to take out McIntyre once again and move ahead on the SmackDown brand.

Both men can be considered future contenders for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A win will help either man challenge the champion for the title at a later show.

With that said, check out the five potential finishes for the Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. Drew McIntyre gets his revenge at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre competed in their first match against each other. The Strap Match saw both men punish each other throughout the contest and fully use the stipulations.

In the end, Scarlett stopped McIntyre from hitting the Claymore Kick by pepper spraying his eyes and allowing Kross to pick up the win. The Scottish Warrior will be looking to get his revenge, and the Steel Cage will likely keep Scarlett out of the equation.

At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, McIntyre could finally land Claymore on Kross before hitting another one for good measure and pinning him to even the score. The former WWE Champion has been one of the most dominant performers in the company for some time. The creative team could look to give him a win to keep him on top of the SmackDown brand.

#4. Karrion Kross chokes out The Scottish Psychopath

Will Karrion Kross make Drew McIntyre pass out at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

Karrion Kross hit the Kross Hammer to blinded Drew McIntyre to win the first contest between the two superstars. At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, The Herald of Doomsday will likely look to make a bigger impact.

He recently faced Madcap Moss in a match on SmackDown and choked him out with the Kross Jacket after pinning him for the win. The former NXT Champion could look to humiliate McIntyre on the show and choke him out in the center of the ring rather than escaping the Steel Cage.

He could lock in the Kross Jacket and keep the hold secured tightly until The Scottish Psychopath passes out. It would be a great way to build further Kross, who has heavily relied on Scarlett to win his previous two matches.

A clean win over the former WWE Champion would give him the push that he needs to immediately get into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture.

#3. Scarlett once again interferes to help The Herald of Doomsday

As mentioned earlier, Scarlett has been instrumental in Karrion Kross’ wins on the main roster. The Doom Walker was picking up his wins more independently on NXT. Victories with the help of Scarlett have slightly dented his image on the main roster.

However, WWE could look to continue the trend at Crown Jewel, where he will take on Drew McIntyre inside the Steel Cage. McIntyre is one of the more established superstars in the company, and it makes sense for the creative team to look to protect him even if he loses.

With that said, Scarlett could once again get involved in the match's finish to help her husband pick up the win. The Seductive Siren of Sin could slam the cage door in McIntyre’s face when he’s trying to escape and pick up the win. Her actions could allow Kross to hit the Kross Hammer before pinning McIntyre or escaping the cage for the win.

Alternatively, she could block McIntyre when he tries to climb out of the cage and jump to the floor. The distraction could allow Kross to climb down first and win the match.

In either case, it would be a good idea to use Scarlett at the end of the match. Her interference would help protect McIntyre from another clean loss and give WWE a reason to continue the rivalry past Crown Jewel.

#2. A returning superstar helps Drew McIntyre secure the win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Sasha Banks could return at WWE Crown Jewel.

Premium live events in Saudi Arabia have always brought out the biggest names in WWE. Fans in the kingdom fill arenas to watch the top sports entertainers of the company perform on their home soil.

Drew McIntyre is among the faces of the company who will be part of this year’s show in Saudi Arabia. However, the threat of interference from Scarlett will affect his chances of defeating Karrion Kross on the show.

However, WWE could bring back a superstar who has been away from the company for some time now. Charlotte Flair could return at the event to neutralize Scarlett, allowing McIntyre to pick up the win. Flair is among the biggest names in the company, and it would make sense to use her at the event to get a big pop from the fans.

Alternatively, Sasha Banks could return to help The Scottish Warrior pick up the win. It would be great to see them work together against Kross and Scarlett for some time.

Bringing back a top name at Crown Jewel would undoubtedly make fans on social media talk about the event. It would also allow the company to give its Saudi Arabian fans something extra.

#1. Bray Wyatt lays out both superstars inside the Steel Cage

Will Bray Wyatt interfere in the match at WWE Crown Jewel?

Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules to shock the entire WWE Universe. Ever since he has made two appearances to clarify what he was doing back in the company and his aims. During his previous appearance, a figure named Uncle Howdy interrupted him to make his storyline more entertaining.

Wyatt is advertised to be part of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel, and fans are wondering what The Eater of Worlds will do at the event. He could show up during one of the big matches scheduled for the night.

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are two of the biggest names on SmackDown. Wyatt could interfere during their contest to surprise the fans and set up his first rivalry.

Fans could see the lights go out during the Cage Match between McIntyre and Kross at WWE Crown Jewel. Once they return, Wyatt could appear as the only man standing in the ring with both superstars knocked out cold.

It would be a great way to inject the former Universal Champion into the rivalry. Fans could be left stunned after seeing Wyatt appear in the Steel Cage with two of the biggest men laid out.

