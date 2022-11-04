WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Predictions

WWE will hold its fourth annual Crown Jewel premium live event from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5th. This will be the second Crown Jewel to be held at this venue, with the first taking place in 2018.

Eight matches round out this card, and while these shows traditionally don't contribute much to storylines, the company has packed this particular card with attractions and star power, which should more than please the fans in attendance.

The following are predictions for each match on the show. Based on these results, fans should start getting an indication of potential matches for Survivor Series later this month.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul

Some fans expressed displeasure when celebrity boxer and influencer Logan Paul was given a championship opportunity against Roman Reigns after having only two matches.

While not the most attractive match the company could present, fans should remember that the Saudi Arabia shows are built more around attractions and novelties than what would make more sense from a storyline standpoint. Additionally, this gives the company more time to build more credible challengers for Reigns heading into the winter months.

Despite the clear mismatch, expect some entertaining spots which will ultimately lead to Reigns retaining the title.

Prediction: Roman Reigns will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

#2. Last Woman Standing Match

In what will likely be the culmination of this feud, Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Bayley in a "Last Woman Standing Match."

As fans have seen with past encounters, both performers can deliver big matches and this should be no exception. It will be refreshing, however, to see what is next for both after this bout. There is no reason to believe Belair is at risk of dropping the title, as there are rumors that her next series of defenses will be against the returning Charlotte Flair.

For Bayley, it's likely she will continue her feud with the returning Becky Lynch, who does not need the championship to be in a relevant program.

Prediction: Bianca Belair will retain the Raw Women's Championship

#3. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the Brawling Brutes

In a rematch from a recent edition of SmackDown, the Usos will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Ridge Holland and Butch from the Brawling Brutes.

While this won't be a classic, expect the same level of effort seen by both teams during their SmackDown match, with the Usos retaining.

Prediction: The Usos will retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

#4. WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Damage CTRL hopes to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Alexa Bliss and Asuka won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. While a surprising move for some fans, this was likely done so that there would be a title change at the Crown Jewel event.

It's not ideal to pass the titles back and forth, as doing so in the past has devalued them. That said, the championship gives more credibility to the Damage CTRL faction than the makeshift team of Bliss and Asuka.

Prediction: Damage CTRL will regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

#5. Grudge Match

In a rematch from the 2022 Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar. The United States Championship will not be on the line in this match.

While this is a tough bout to predict, the fact that the title is not on the line is a likely sign that Lesnar will go over. He is coming off a loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, so it makes sense that he would rebound here.

The interesting part of this match will be to see how Lashley will be protected in defeat. He is a full-time performer and one of the company's top champions. Since the creative team has done a good job building up the United States Championship, he will need to stay credible going forward.

#6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The O.C. faces Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel

The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and AJ Styles) will face The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest) in a six-man tag team match, which will likely open the show.

While the match lacks a compelling storyline build, Dominik Mysterio continues to generate a high level of heel heat. Additionally, Rhea Ripley has proven to be the most valuable part of the Judgment Day act and it will be interesting to see what role she plays here.

Prediction: The Judgment Day will defeat The O.C.

#7. Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross will face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel

Steel cage matches traditionally signal the end of a feud and both performers would benefit from a new direction. Kross has a good presence, but hasn't risen to the level that the company would have liked in the ring. McIntyre has tried to elevate him, but it's served to drag Drew down in the process.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre will defeat Karrion Kross

#8. Monsters Brawl

The Battle of the Big Men at WWE Crown Jewel

As noted earlier, Crown Jewel has focused on spectacles and attraction. Such is the case in the match between Omos and Braun Strowman. This match will likely not be a mat classic, but the live crowd will likely buy in to two larger-than-life figures facing off.

In terms of the outcome, fans can expect Strowman to go over.

Prediction: Braun Strowman will defeat Omos

