WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Legendary 15-time champion to return after 576 days? Exploring the possibility

Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is already packed with several high-profile matches, including the World Heavyweight Championship clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, as well as John Cena's first-ever bout against Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns is also set to defend his Undisputed Universal title against LA Knight.

However, amidst this star-studded lineup, there are growing speculations about the possible return of the legendary Undertaker at the Premium Live event.

The recent appearance of the Deadman alongside Vince McMahon at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has fueled rumors of his potential appearance at Crown Jewel 2023.

Expand Tweet

However, in case the Deadman appears on the show, it is more likely that he would feature in a segment rather than participate in an actual match. Undertaker's last main roster Premium Live event appearance was at WrestleMania 39, where he appeared on both nights after his Hall of Fame induction.

Post that, the Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance during an NXT episode, appearing as the American Badass. He ended up delivering a chokeslam to Bron Breakker.

As the PLE approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises the company has in store for them at Crown Jewel, including the will-he-won't-he Undertaker mystery.

Crown Jewel 2023 predictions

With Crown Jewel being a renowned Premium Live event in terms of surprises, fans have come to anticipate potential returns.

One of the highly anticipated returns that fans have been eagerly awaiting is that of Randy Orton, with rumors suggesting a possible comeback around Survivor Series 2023. However, WWE might delight fans with Orton's unexpected appearance at Crown Jewel, adding more excitement to the event.

In addition to Orton, the possibility of Jake Paul making an appearance at the event has also garnered significant attention. Rumor has it that Jake might intervene in the proceedings, either to assist his brother Logan Paul or potentially go up against him, given Logan's scheduled United States Championship clash against Rey Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Jake Paul was part of last year's Saudi Arabia event, aiding Logan against the Bloodline. With Tyson Fury already in Saudi Arabia before the event, he is also a name who could possibly make a surprise appearance on the show.

How excited are you about Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section.