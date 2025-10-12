WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Ranking every match from worst to best

The world has been talking about all the action that unfolded at WWE Crown Jewel. The PLE featured some of the biggest matches and storylines in recent memory, and ended up making headlines with the incredible performances from every single star on the card. The Crown Jewel match card had 5 matches advertised, and every single one of them lived up to the expectations. Every match turned out to be full of action, character work, and storytelling, which made all of them amazing. Let’s rank all the matches of Crown Jewel 2025 from worst to best. #5. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs The Kabuki WarriorsThe Eradicator Rhea Ripley returned to her home soil and teamed up with IYO SKY to take on the duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane in quite an emotional match. All four women tried to tear each other apart during the match, but in the end, Ripley and SKY managed to pick up the victory. While the match was incredible, it included a number of botches that made things quite underwhelming. Further, the WWE Universe was also a bit exhausted from all the roars they made throughout the night, and were trying to save the energy for the main event, which made the match a bit dull in the end..#4. Stephanie Vaquer vs Tiffany Stratton (WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match)The Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match turned out to be quite phenomenal. Like everyone expected, both Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton used their in-ring skills to take each other down and keep the fans on the edge of their seats, but in the end, Vaquer reigned supreme and got crowned the WWE Crown Jewel Champion.The match turned out to be quite intriguing, and fans enjoyed every bit of it, but the lack of proper storytelling ended up making it weaker than the other matches featured at the PLE. #3. Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed (Australian Street Fight)One of the most brutal matches of the night kicked off Crown Jewel, featuring Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. Both men tore each other apart throughout the night, and the interferences that were seen during the match made things more interesting. The moment that stole all the spotlight featured Jey Uso accidentally spearing Roman Reigns through the table, adding the perfect storytelling and the element of surprise to enhance the action that unfolded in the ring, making it one of the best matches of the night. #2. Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes (WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship match)The Visionary vs the American Nightmare featured another instant classic, and the story between both men continues with an incredible chapter. Both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes delivered their absolute best yet again, proving why they are two of the greatest names to ever step foot in the squared circle. While the match didn’t have any interferences, the storytelling and Rollins’ work showing how much he had Cody wrapped in his head made things perfect. With the perfect action and the perfect storyline, the match was undoubtedly one of the best ones of the night. #1, John Cena vs AJ StylesOne final chapter in the story between John Cena vs AJ Styles was written at Crown Jewel with one of the best matches in the history of professional wrestling. While neither man came face-to-face even once before their match, their actions spoke way louder than any word could.From incredible submissions to extraordinary signature moves, both men enhanced their arsenal with some incredible tributes to legendary names, making the match perfect. Cena’s 100th PLE victory at WWE Crown Jewel turned out to be incredible, and both men proved why they were two of the greatest names in the industry.