WWE Crown Jewel (31st October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Crown Jewel 2019

Will Cain Velasquez dominate Brock Lesnar once again?

It is safe to say that this year's Crown Jewel has a stacked card with some interesting matches. Even though the WWE Universe will miss the Women's Division and top Superstars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the matches will surely keep them on the edge of their seats.

Let's start with the WWE Championship. The last time Brock Lesnar faced Cain Velasquez, The Beast Incarnate was dominated by the Mexican, and the former took the UFC Heavyweight Championship from him as well. Now both these men will be looking to fight it out for the WWE Championship.

Velasquez was given a small dose of what he could expect from Lesnar when the latter attacked Velasquez backstage and F5ed him onto a helpless Dominick this past week. Can Lesnar retain the title or will Velasquez tame The Beast once again?

Tyson Fury will step into a WWE ring to take on The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, in what could be the co-main event of the evening. These two have been at it for weeks now and Strowman took it to another level when he attacked the undefeated boxer inside the WWE Performance Center.

All eyes will be on Fury as The Gypsy King has an unblemished record to protect and has a herculean task of taming The Monster Among Men.

Will Fury leave the event with his undefeated record still intact?

In what could be the final chapter of a heated rivalry, Seth Rollins will battle The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Fall Counts Anywhere Match for the Universal Championship. This time, however, no one will be able to stop the match until we have a decisive winner.

The Beastslayer has not been the same ever since his bout with The Fiend at Hell In A Cell, and has started showing signs of being more aggressive. Can Rollins defeat Wyatt and end this chapter once and for all? Or will The Fiend become our new Universal Champion?

Apart from this, we have Team Hogan vs Team Flair in what promises to be a clash for the ages with a lot of sub-plots within the match set to keep it interesting and the largest Tag Team Turmoil to determine the World Cup for the Best Tag Team in the World.

Could we see a certain self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' make a comeback?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Crown Jewel location, date and start time

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh

Day and Date: Thursday, 31st October 2019

Start Time: 1 PM(Preshow) / 2 PM ET (US), 6 PM (Preshow) / 7 PM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel (US & UK)?

Crown Jewel can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Crown Jewel (India)?

WWE Crown Jewel can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 10:30 PM on 31st October with the kickoff show starting at 9:30 PM.

