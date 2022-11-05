WWE Crown Jewel - 4 matches that should've been added to the card

WWE Crown Jewel will surely be a memorable show. Emanating from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, the premium live event will feature many high-profile match-ups that will set the tone for the last two months of the calendar.

The stacked card includes a blockbuster main event between Roman Reigns (c) and Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will write the next chapter in their rivalry as they collide in a titanic rematch. For the first time, a Last Woman Standing Match will happen in front of an Arab crowd as Bianca Belair defends her RAW Women's Title against Bayley.

However, as loaded as the card is, there are still some glaring omissions. Furthermore, WWE could've added several other matches to bolster the card and increase the hype heading into the show. Here, we look at 4 encounters that should've been added to Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. Gunther (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

This deserves a bigger stage.

The workhorse championship of WWE, the prestigious Intercontinental Title, has gained new life under the tremendous reign of Gunther. The Ring General won the gold and has proudly defended it against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus in a slew of match-of-the-year candidates.

The Austrian Anomaly's next challenger was Rey Mysterio, who jumped ship to the Blue Brand following a heinous assault from his son Dominik. The former world champion immediately found a new direction as he won a Number One Contender's match to face Gunther for the IC Title.

However, there was one problem with the match. WWE booked it for a pre-taped episode of SmackDown that airs one night before the highly-anticipated Crown Jewel event. With all the hype and intrigue surrounding the spectacle in Riyadh, Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio will be undermined, a massive disservice to two of the most dedicated performers.

This match was worthy of a spot in any premium live event. The masked luchador has a tremendous fan following globally, so fans in Riyadh would've been pleased to watch the veteran wrestle. Furthermore, having Gunther compete in the Middle East would've familiarized casual wrestling fans with his striking ability and talent.

#3. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Emma for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Emma, aka Tenille Dashwood, returned to WWE to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge. This was the Australian star's first appearance for the promotion in five years.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet retained her title against the returning star after raking Emma's eye, but the creative team should consider stretching the program. Although her surprise return didn't set the crowd on fire, it could've been saved for Crown Jewel. However, WWE may have shied away from that due to cultural obstacles.

There will be a historic RAW Women's Title match at Crown Jewel, but there is no sign of Rousey defending her championship at the show. With her immense star power, her name could've attracted more eyeballs for the spectacle.

Emma would be a good opponent as this could be her second chance to prove herself and win over the fans, which she struggled to do in her first match against Ronda Rousey.

#2. Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

One of the most intriguing acts on WWE RAW in the last two months or so has been Dexter Lumis' unhealthy obsession with The Miz. From kidnapping him to invading his home to ruining his birthday, Lumis has gone to great lengths to torment the A-Lister, who can't escape his harasser's antics.

But even as he continues to find innovative ways of tormenting the former WWE Champion, they have seldom crossed paths in the ring. They had a one-on-one encounter scheduled, but The Miz avoided him by taking his rival out before the match. The two men will do battle eventually, and Crown Jewel would've been a fitting platform.

The Awesome One loves the spotlight, which is wide open on a monumental stage at Crown Jewel. Dexter Lumis would also want to humiliate The Miz in front of a larger crowd with an international appeal, making him a global sensation. However, WWE continues to treat this storyline as an endless weekly-episodic angle.

#1. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship.

In the October 10th edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins won the United States Championship two days removed from his loss to Matt Riddle. After retaining the title against Riddle the following week, Mustafa Ali stepped up to challenge him, claiming to be Seth Rollins' problem.

Ali and Rollins have had their issues recently, which intensified when Rollins attacked him and Lashley during a US Championship match in early October. Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali almost seemed like a lock for Crown Jewel. The former Leader of Retribution is one of the few Muslim competitors on the main roster, with a cultural appeal to Saudi Arabia.

Mustafa Ali could've been a hometown hero of sorts, a role usually played by Mansoor in Saudi Arabia, and The Visionary would've been the perfect villain to battle. The match would've been spectacular and warranted a place on the card.

