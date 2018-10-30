WWE Crown Jewel: 4 Superstars who could replace Daniel Bryan against AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan may not be attending Crown Jewel this Friday

If reports are to be believed, then it looks as though Daniel Bryan will not be attending WWE's Crown Jewel event, which will take place in Saudi Arabia this Friday.

The former SmackDown GM is scheduled to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE title in one of the most anticipated matches of the night.

If Bryan has pulled out of the event, then it will leave the WWE in an incredibly tricky situation. With Roman Reigns and John Cena already gone from the show, the company won't want to lose another one of their top stars, and if they do, then they will be desperate to find a replacement for him before Friday.

Unfortunately, the WWE has also booked eight of the company's top stars for their first-ever World Cup tournament, with four of SmackDown's biggest names set to take part. This leaves the WWE with very few options for the encounter, and they may even be forced to postpone the match-up.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four stars who could replace Daniel Bryan if he does decide not to attend Crown Jewel this Friday.

4: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles have already feuded this year

This is easily the laziest option available for the WWE, but from a marketing standpoint, a Champion vs Champion clash may at least help keep fans invested in the match.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had a lengthy rivalry during the middle portion of this year, with Styles eventually coming out on top by defeating Nakamura in a last man standing match at Money in the Bank.

While the match-ups between the two men were great encounters, they never delivered in the way many WWE fans had expected, and as a result of that, there may not be too many fans who want to see them face off once again.

As a last minute stand-in, however, Nakamura could prove to be the ideal choice, given that the men have worked together a lot in the past and could no doubt quickly piece together a fairly entertaining encounter.

