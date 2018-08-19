WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 19th, 2018)

We are only less than twelve hours away from "The Biggest Party of the Summer" SummerSlam and as the time is passing some rumor round-ups and news has already started flying around the social media.

So today guys we are going to have a look at that news who are making a buzz around and leaving people in shock as what's going to be in coming weeks. So guys don't just wait to read on and have a look at these key stories now.

#5 Nakamura responds to rumor that he's leaving WWE in 2019

As many of you guys know, there were rumors flying around from a month that Shinsuke Nakamura will leave the WWE for NJPW in early 2019 soon his contract expires. But earlier this week, Shinsuke said in an interview with Skysports where he clear all the breeze.

He said that currently, he has no plans to leave the biggest promotion in the world. He also went on to say that NJPW has not contacted him for the same and he'll probably stick around with WWE for a few more years (it all depends on pay).

NAKAMURA'S WWE FUTURE



We spoke to Shinsuke Nakamura about his future in WWE and what it might take for him to stay... pic.twitter.com/SHX3LJlMPH — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) August 17, 2018

#4 WWE Confirms Matt Riddle Signing

At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, former UFC fighter was in the attendance and it was none other than the Matt Riddle himself. After he made his presence in the front row at the Brooklyn Center WWE confirmed the news: Matt Riddle has officially signed with the company and he will be making his NXT debut in coming weeks.

As some of you already know that Matt Riddle who goes by the nickname "The King of Bros" has already made the name in pro-wrestling around the several independent promotions and it will be curious to see if he will be able to do the same as now he has signed with the biggest promotion in the world.

Are you as excited to see #MattRiddle in Brooklyn as HE is to BE in Brooklyn?!@SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wOP2y9yRhY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2018

