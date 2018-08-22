WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 21st, 2018)

The Shield

An exciting week of wrestling comes to end following four days of intense action which started at NXT Takeover and ended on SmackDown Live.

The last few days has seen a new Universal champion, the championship being defended on RAW and a new feud emerging between The Shield and Braun Strowman. On SmackDown Live, the feud between Samoa Joe and AJ Styles, and The Miz and Daniel Bryan continues as well.

On today's Daily News Round-Up, we report on a huge match that's been changed, a RAW Superstar sending a warning to The Shield, while the first Hell in a Cell match for this year's PPV confirmed.

WWE also announced a tournament for a new championship that has been created.

Let's check out what's making news in WWE today:

#1 When Nakamura thought his WWE career was over

On a SmackDown show last year, a spot by Shinsuke Nakamura during his match against John Cena was not executed well and Cena landed on his head, but was thankfully unhurt.

Nakamura recently spoke about that spot and revealed that WWE management backstage were not happy with it and asked the Japanese Superstar why he did it.

In the interview with Gorilla Position, the current United States champion said that he thought his career was over after that awful bump, I don’t know if I can tell that or not [looks around]... okay, some people were upset backstage, not John Cena. But someone. They got pissed off at me, ‘Why did you do that?’"

"So, I just thought, ‘Oh, my career is finished today.’ But everybody came to support me and help me, even John Cena. He said, ‘My fault,’ yes, Cena did. What a good man." (H/T Cageside Seats for the transcription)

Nakamura also said that he felt good in the ring with Cena and that he would like to face him once again and "create [something] better than before”.

The United States champion isn't in any feud currently; could Cena and him rekindle their rivalry once again?

