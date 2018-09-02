Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 1st, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.81K   //    02 Sep 2018, 09:43 IST

Image result for john cena sportskeeda

We're back with another edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up. The news on September 1, 2018 is all about one wrestling event - All In. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks created one of the most exciting indie wrestling events in recent times, becoming the first non-WWE or WCW pro wrestling event to sell over 10,000 tickets in the United States.

In today's Daily News Round-Up, we look into John Cena's newest move, a former WWE Champion's reaction to not being on the SummerSlam card, and a top WWE Superstar's surprising reaction to All In.

Let's take a look at all the news that's making the headlines on September 1, 2018.

#1 Kenny Omega talks about a potential WWE run

Image result for kenny omega sportskeeda

Prior to his match against Pentagon at All In, where he was later attacked by Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega spoke about a potential WWE run in the future and spoke about what would make his potential matches in the WWE, special.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Omega said that there are wrestlers in WWE that he could have good matches with, but there may be limitations about the things he could do.

Omega said, "There are people within that promotion where, if we had that said match, could generate multiple communities celebrating the performance. That’s what happened when the Bucks and I did the gaming battle with the New Day.

"But right now, it’s all, ‘What if?’ fantasy scenarios. It’s going to stay that way until it happens, if it ever even happens, because you never know what type of limitations are going to be placed on those matches. If Kenny Omega is allowed to be Kenny Omega, then those matches would be really special."

Omega's contract with NJPW will end soon, and it remains to be seen if he makes the switch to WWE.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ALL IN Professional Wrestling Event John Cena Chris Jericho
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE/ALL-IN Rumor Mill: Neville to appear at the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
All In Results,1st September 2018, Latest All In Winners...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE confirms Neville's future in the company
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Rumors of the day
RELATED STORY
Indy/All-In Rumor Mill: Kenny Omega to face former Impact...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Says WWE Hasn't Changed Since 2001
RELATED STORY
All In News: WWE legend announced for All In
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Cody Rhodes is set to make history at All In
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 1 - All In, CM...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What does Daniel Bryan think about ALL IN?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us