WWE Daily News Round-Up (September 1st, 2018)

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.81K // 02 Sep 2018, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We're back with another edition of the WWE Daily News Round-Up. The news on September 1, 2018 is all about one wrestling event - All In. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks created one of the most exciting indie wrestling events in recent times, becoming the first non-WWE or WCW pro wrestling event to sell over 10,000 tickets in the United States.

In today's Daily News Round-Up, we look into John Cena's newest move, a former WWE Champion's reaction to not being on the SummerSlam card, and a top WWE Superstar's surprising reaction to All In.

Let's take a look at all the news that's making the headlines on September 1, 2018.

#1 Kenny Omega talks about a potential WWE run

Prior to his match against Pentagon at All In, where he was later attacked by Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega spoke about a potential WWE run in the future and spoke about what would make his potential matches in the WWE, special.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Omega said that there are wrestlers in WWE that he could have good matches with, but there may be limitations about the things he could do.

Omega said, "There are people within that promotion where, if we had that said match, could generate multiple communities celebrating the performance. That’s what happened when the Bucks and I did the gaming battle with the New Day.

"But right now, it’s all, ‘What if?’ fantasy scenarios. It’s going to stay that way until it happens, if it ever even happens, because you never know what type of limitations are going to be placed on those matches. If Kenny Omega is allowed to be Kenny Omega, then those matches would be really special."

Omega's contract with NJPW will end soon, and it remains to be seen if he makes the switch to WWE.

1 / 6 NEXT