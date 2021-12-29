5 last-minute changes that can be made at WWE Day 1: Seth Rollins replaced, Major betrayal

As 2022 is fast approaching, it is time for a new event on the calendar - WWE Day 1. Vince McMahon's promotion will celebrate the new year with a big-time show, with some huge matches on the card.

However, as the saying goes, the card is always subject to change. This rings true for WWE Day 1. A few issues regarding COVID-19 affected this past weekend's live events, a couple of which may carry over this Saturday.

WWE might add a match or two to the pay-per-view, potentially replacing one that is already announced. Superstars could receive massive opportunities, while a groundbreaking betrayal may be on the cards. Things are getting interesting as we gear towards New Year's Day.

Here are five possible last-minute changes that can be made for WWE Day 1. Which of these do you see happening? Tell us in the comments section below.

#5 Austin Theory replaces Seth Rollins in the WWE Championship match

WWE @WWE



LUCKY LUCKY HE'S SO LUCKY!

#WWERaw "I feel like I'm the luckiest Superstar in the world. I'm the only one who gets to hang out with Mr. McMahon! I think he sees me as the future WWE Champion." - @austintheory1 LUCKY LUCKY HE'S SO LUCKY! "I feel like I'm the luckiest Superstar in the world. I'm the only one who gets to hang out with Mr. McMahon! I think he sees me as the future WWE Champion." - @austintheory1 LUCKY LUCKY HE'S SO LUCKY!#WWERaw https://t.co/HJqa0s6GYO

A few days ago, Seth Rollins confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. This puts his status for WWE Day 1 in doubt, even if the card is expected to go ahead as it is. The company may opt to replace Rollins if he is forced to miss the show.

Big E could defend the WWE Championship against only Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley, with the option of a new superstar being added to the mix. This is where Austin Theory comes in.

The 24-year-old has been in segments with Vince McMahon on RAW, with the WWE Chairman clearly very high on him. McMahon may simply announce Theory as Rollins' replacement at WWE Day 1, keeping the title match a fatal-four-way and giving the young star some spotlight.

#4 Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler happens on the WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler this week on RAW, with The Showoff winning via disqualification. This has surely set up a rematch between the two, potentially this Saturday.

WWE Day 1 will need a match for the Kickoff Show, with Priest and Ziggler being solid contenders for the spot. The US Champion did wrestle on the most recent pay-per-view pre-show, against Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series.

Damian Priest can definitively beat Dolph Ziggler just before WWE Day 1 to end this feud on top. The Archer of Infamy has better matches and opponents waiting for him in 2022.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das