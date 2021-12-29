WWE Day 1: Five potential finishes for Edge vs. The Miz

In an engaging feud for WWE Day 1, Edge and The Miz will look to settle their rivalry in the ring.

Their tussle began a few weeks back on Monday Night RAW. The Rated-R Superstar's return to the red brand was welcomed by the WWE Universe, albeit he had one detractor, The Miz.

The A-Lister also returned to RAW the same night but did not receive the same ovation as Edge. This led to a heated verbal exchange between the two when The Miz started criticizing the WWE Hall of Famer.

Eventually, a match was booked between Edge and The Miz at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view. Over the last few weeks, both men have tried to topple each other.

On the latest episode of RAW, Edge showered Miz and his wife Maryse with a Brood Bath during the couple's wedding vow renewal ceremony. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who served as the wedding officiant, was also not spared.

Things are certainly at a breaking point between The Rated-R Superstar and the A-Lister. In this article, we look at five potential finishes for Edge vs. The Miz at WWE Day 1:

#5 Edge seals the deal with The Spear at Day 1

The Spear is one of the most effective finishers in WWE. Icons like Goldberg, Batista, and Roman Reigns have laid countless opponents to rest with the move.

Having said this, few superstars have used The Spear better than The Rated-R Superstar. Back in 2011, Edge defeated The Miz with The Spear in a Champion vs. Champion match on RAW.

There is certainly no reason why the Hall of Famer can't do it again at Day 1. If The Miz is knocked out with The Spear, the WWE Universe will indeed be celebrating Edge's victory.

