WWE Day 1: 6 last-minute predictions - New Champion crowned, WrestleMania tease, long-overdue WWE return 

WWE Day 1 takes over Atlanta, Georgia tomorrow night. While there are several changes expected, the show should be smooth sailing for the company after a week of issues from COVID.

The WWE Universe believed that the mainstream issues from the virus were all over in previous weeks, but it appears that it could overflow into 2022. As a result, the pandemic still has the power to cause several disruptions to the show.

As they say in show business, the show must go on. And that it will.

On Saturday night, the company will present its first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Here are six last-minute predictions for the inaugural show.

#6. Beth Phoenix makes her return to help Edge defeat The Miz at WWE Day 1

Beth Phoenix was expected to make her return to WWE this past week on RAW when Edge was targeted by The Miz and Maryse. Instead, The Rated R Superstar had one trick up his sleeve that meant he was able to give the couple a Brood Bath.

If Maryse is in The Miz's corner this weekend at WWE Day 1 then it's likely Beth Pheonix will also be there to even the odds. Of course, WWE will want the Hall of Famer to make a surprise return, so expect Maryse to try to involve herself in the match before Phoenix runs out and takes her out of the match.

This will then allow Edge to take advantage of a distracted Miz and pick up the victory, potentially leading to a mixed tag team match at The Royal Rumble.

#5. The Street Profits defeat RKBro to become RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE Day 1

The union between Randy Orton and Riddle was a fun one for several weeks, but it's reached the point now where their segments have become stale. Riddle is already working with another team in NXT and his focus seems to have slipped from his championship reign on RAW.

The Street Profits have been viewed as one of the best tag teams in WWE over the past few years and could reclaim the RAW Tag Team Championships on Saturday night. Montez Ford has reportedly been having some personal issues as of late, but he is back and firing on all cylinders, ready for this title bout at WWE Day 1.

