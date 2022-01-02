WWE Day 1: Ranking and grading every match

The first show of 2022 is in the books, with WWE Day 1 delivering despite a huge setback hours before it began. However, Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19 did not ruin the New Year's Day pay-per-view.

WWE offered a solid card, as no match was outright bad. There were peaks and troughs, though, as some bouts were much better than the rest. We already have a couple of Match of the Year candidates for 2022 from the event.

We also got a shorter show as a result of the Universal Champion's absence, which is always a positive for fans. Each match got time to breathe, although one did not stop for a second. This was quite the way to kick off the year.

Here is every match at WWE Day 1 graded and ranked, from worst to best. What was your favorite match on the card? Let us know down in the comments.

#6 Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - WWE Day 1

A slightly underwhelming addition to the WWE Day 1 card, Drew McIntyre's victory over Madcap Moss wasn't bad. The Scottish Warrior enjoyed a great performance, showcasing his power opposite a fellow big man. The match was solid if a bit unspectacular.

McIntyre looked good and won after a little resistance from Moss. This could have easily happened on SmackDown instead, with not much of a reason for it to take place at WWE Day 1.

Grade: B-

#5 RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship

This match had an interesting layout, with The Street Profits playing the de-facto heels opposite RK-Bro. It could have been done differently as the fans did not want to boo either team. Either way, this RAW Tag Team Championship bout was solid.

Montez Ford had another magnificent showing, as he flew all over the place. His dive over the ring post onto both Randy Orton and Riddle was particularly impressive. However, a pop-up RKO ended his chances. A great way to end a decent match. RK-Bro and The Street Profits are capable of having a better one, though.

Grade: B

