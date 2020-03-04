WWE dominates cable as viewership for RAW increases

The Chosen One standing tall over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar

WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, averaged 2.25 million viewers for the first episode of March, according to ShowBuzzDaily. The increase in viewership was nearly 50,000 compared to last week's episode on Feb. 24, which averaged 2.21 million viewers.

Hour one: 2.358 million

2.358 million Hour two: 2.297 million

2.297 million Hour three: 2.115 million

Though the show's viewership hasn't progressed past 2.2 million since the Feb. 17 edition of RAW, WWE managed to keep their audience from falling below 2 million heading into the third hour.

RAW ranked No.1 for Monday night cable, beating programming on VH1, FOX, ESPN and other major channels with .76 in the 18-49 demographic in the first hour's viewership.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman started the show, before being interrupted and attacked by the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Winner, Drew McIntyre. The beatdown and dominance displayed over Lesnar by McIntyre was a sharp contrast from Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' feuds with Lesnar at the past two WrestleManias.

The show also featured The Street Profits winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships, Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and a well-received promo from Randy Orton explaining his attack against Edge to his wife, Beth Phoenix.