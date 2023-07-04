WWE downgraded 23-year-old star endorsed by Brock Lesnar for disappointing them? What fans must know

Brock Lesnar is among the most intimidating people inside and outside the WWE ring. His time in amateur wrestling and MMA has also led him to some up-and-coming athletes. However, the one he was linked to is still adjusting to the sport of pro wrestling.

Many expect 23-year-old Gable Steveson to be the next Brock Lesnar. Like the former WWE Champion, Steveson excelled in amateur wrestling and attended the University of Minnesota. He signed a NIL WWE deal in September 2021.

The Olympic gold medalist first appeared on TV at WrestleMania 38 Night One and assaulted Chad Gable on Night Two. Despite being drafted to the RAW brand in 2021, the star still hasn't made his in-ring debut yet.

It was initially reported that Gable hadn't progressed well in his in-ring training, and everything was cold. Fortunately for the star, the latest reports suggest that he has impressed company officials with his recent progress inside the squared circle.

With this, it's safe to say that he has not disappointed them, nor was he downgraded.

Gable Steveson recently appeared on an episode of NXT, where he offered to train Eddy Thorpe against Damon Kemp.

How did Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar cross paths?

Lesnar and Gable have already met a few times

Despite coming from the same alma mater and the same sport, the two icons did not cross paths until a WWE veteran decided to pull some strings.

Paul Heyman was the person who arranged for Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar to meet. The former ECW boss said he was the reason why the two athletes trained together. He also credited himself for Steveson's success in the Olympics.

"I had everything with Gable Steveson winning the Olympic gold medal. I arranged for Gable Steveson to train with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota, which helped Gable Steveson win the NCAA Division One Heavyweight Championship. Then he used my strategy to win the gold medal in the Olympics," said Heyman.

What advice did Brock Lesnar give to Gable Steveson?

The Beast Incarnate is known not to mingle much with other people. However, he still shared his learnings with the up-and-coming star when they met.

While on the After the Bell podcast, Steveson revealed that The Beast explained to him the importance of surrounding himself with the right friends and being in the right circle. The Olympian added that meeting well-known guys like Lesnar was a "one-in-a-lifetime thing."

Although it's taking a while for Gable Steveson to make his in-ring debut in WWE, he remains dedicated to his craft and will continue to work hard to make a name for himself in the company.

