WWE Draft 2019: 4 Things that the company must accomplish in the upcoming draft

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 715 // 11 Oct 2019, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The upcoming draft should set things up for the rest of 2019

As is usually the case when there are roster changes in the WWE, the moves that are made are done with the idea that they are the best thing possible for the company and its brands. Some moves make sense, like moving big names as was the case in the Superstar Shake-up from earlier this year.

By swapping AJ Styles and Roman Reigns, each man was given a fresh start on a new show. The possibility of potential feuds opened up and each show maintained one of the top stars in the WWE.

Because so much is set to change on this Friday's SmackDown and next week's RAW, there are things that WWE must accomplish through all of the roster moves. They might be under the radar moves or big moves like multiple big names joining a particular division. But the WWE needs a home run in the draft after recent events (Brock Lesnar squashing Kofi Kingston and the ending to Hell in a Cell) haven't been met with the greatest of receptions. These four things must be accomplished in the upcoming draft.

#4 Replenish both tag team divisions

The RAW Tag Team Champions, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Over the last few years, the RAW tag team division has been a mixed bag of actual teams and makeshift alliances. While teams such as The Usos, AOP and The Revival have been on RAW, we have also had teams like Chad Gable and Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt and even Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

If those teams stayed together longer than a mere PPV cycle then everything would be fine. But as is often the case, those makeshift teams often disband rather quickly for one reason or another. That often leaves the division of either show in a tough spot. WWE has relied on The Usos, The New Day, The Revival and The Bar as the top teams on either show, but when a member of those teams gets hurt or is on a hiatus for whatever reason, it depletes the division.

WWE need to keep The Usos and The New Day apart from each other rather than totally stacking one show's tag division. Since Roode & Ziggler are the current champs, they should stay on RAW. A division with The Usos, The Good Brothers, The Authors of Pain, The Viking Raiders and the Street Profits should help Monday nights.

For the blue brand, they can keep The New Day, The Revival, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan, Heavy Machinery and the B-Team. Stars like Cesaro and Apollo Crews could also be put into teams if they aren't going to get singles pushes. The fact is that they have enough teams on the roster to balance things out if they are smart with how they move teams around.

1 / 4 NEXT