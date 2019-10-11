WWE Draft 2019: 5 finishes to Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns - The Fiend to be top pick, huge character change

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.61K // 11 Oct 2019, 10:22 IST

What a match!

The WWE Draft returns for the first time in three years. There's a whole lot of buzz and excitement because we will officially see the conclusion of the Wild Card rule as SmackDown begins. Goodbye Wild Card, hello brand exclusivity!

We're really happy that this is the direction WWE has chosen to go in. What's more interesting is that according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Network executives from the USA Network and FOX have a direct hand in this draft and which superstar goes where.

Naturally, each network will want the biggest stars possible to get the ratings, but ultimately, it lies in WWE's hands. But there hasn't been a time like this where Networks have such direct control over the product.

Either way, the first match of the Draft will feature RAW's Seth Rollins take on SmackDown's Roman Reigns. The winner of the match will determine which brand gets the first overall draft pick. Here are a few finishes for the match-up.

#5. Seth Rollins wins clean, Brock Lesnar becomes the #1 draft pick for RAW

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar, as much as we hate to say it, has the highest chance of being the overall #1 draft pick, especially now that he is the WWE Champion. He was reportedly supposed to be the #1 draft pick in 2016 as well but due to the fact that he popped for a banned substance by USADA following his UFC 200 fight, he wasn't exactly in the best spot from a PR perspective.

Seth Rollins was a direct beneficiary of that, becoming the overall #1 draft pick followed by then-WWE Champion Dean Ambrose. In all likeliness, we could see a very competitive match between Reigns and Rollins which sees the Universal Champion pin Reigns. As a result, it would set up Lesnar's move to RAW.

