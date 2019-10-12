WWE Draft 2019: 5 Reasons why Braun Strowman's new home is SmackDown on FOX

So why is FOX keen on the Monster Among Men?

There were very few surprises during the second episode of SmackDown on FOX, where the WWE draft took place. The one genuine surprise from the show was Braun Strowman being drafted to the blue brand, after spending an eternity on the red one.

So what could have prompted FOX to lap up the Monster Among Men, you ask? I will have the answer for you in this article, or at least, speculate as to why this move may have essentially happened.

Feel free to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the draft. Also, do you think that Braun Strowman belongs on the red brand or do you think that SmackDown is a perfect home for him?

In my opinion, SmackDown could be the perfect home for a brand new beginning.

#5 Because he's been on RAW for far too long

Sometimes a reboot happens in the way that it did for Bayley, where she adopted a new look and a change in attitude, and she embraced the darkness in her, turning on the fans. In other cases, when it is not even firmly established, if you're a babyface or a heel, what you need is a reboot and a restart to revive your career. Strowman has a chance to do that when SmackDown moves to FOX because he's been on RAW for many years now.

Just the visual of seeing him in new lighting, on a brand new stage, may be enough to make the fans interested in the man once again. RAW already has its own powerhouse in Lashley, and with Strowman on SmackDown, there is a resident monster. I really do believe that Strowman needed this because he'd been doing one thing for too long, and needed a big change!

