WWE Draft 2019: 5 Superstars who should be on SmackDown

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.20K // 11 Oct 2019, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The upcoming draft can make or break careers

In less than 24 hours, the much-awaited WWE draft 2019 will commence on Friday night SmackDown Live. The Blue brand will host the first part of the WWE draft which will conclude on Monday Night RAW, next week.

Amidst several speculations, the WWE Universe is excited to find the fate of their favorite Superstars. To quote the company, "the WWE draft can completely alter any Superstar’s career."

Will Becky Lynch be the number 1 draft pick? Will she stay on the same brand as WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins? Will we see popular factions splitting up? From certain feuds ending abruptly to new rivalries being born, there’s a lot that will unfold this weekend.

In this article, we take a look at four WWE Superstars and a faction that should move to SmackDown tonight.

#5 Alexa Bliss

What's next for Little Miss Bliss?

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has several Women’s Championship under her belt. She is charismatic and fans love to see her. Don’t get me wrong, she was awesome alongside Nikki Cross as the Tag Team Champions. However, it may be the time that Little Miss Bliss sets on a solo adventure once again.

Moving her to SmackDown will help elevate the women’s division on the Blue brand. We know that WWE are trying to bring both divisions at the same level but let’s be honest, the women’s roster on RAW is by far standing superior as compared to its counterpart.

Even if WWE creatives don’t want Bliss to have a solo run, she still has the option to be accompanied by Nikki Cross if she moves to SmackDown.

The plans concerning the Women’s Tag Team Championships is not clear and it will continue to appear on both brands. But in that case, how helpful will it for Bliss to stay by the side of her newfound best friend?

1 / 5 NEXT