WWE Draft 2020 - 5 Surprises that could happen- Top faction splits up, Feuding Superstars on different brands

WWE Draft 2020 will happen over two WWE episodes, beginning with SmackDown this weekend, carrying over to RAW the week after. As always, WWE Draft 2020 will determine where the men and women of the company will end up, over the following weeks and how the storylines will eventually pan out.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen how the brand split has been watered-down, with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke moving over to RAW, and with Braun Strowman showing up on RAW Underground as well. There will be a sense of order amidst the chaos, once WWE Draft 2020 has happened, and we will get to see what the future holds for both brands.

Remember that WWE Draft 2020 will essentially split the company's two superstars across two competing networks, so both FOX and the USA Network will want a pretty strong showing.

#5 WWE Draft 2020 splits up The Hurt Business, with Bobby Lashley moving over to SmackDown

AHEM! My business associates would like a word with you... https://t.co/K7P2G12eFn pic.twitter.com/3ofFH9LgRw — MVP (@The305MVP) October 4, 2020

Usually, whenever a draft happens, the mid-card championship is usually traded to the other brand since it doesn't have a brand name (RAW or SmackDown) as a prefix in terms of title nomenclature. And so, while The Hurt Business could remain on RAW to cause terror and chaos, Bobby Lashley could move over to SmackDown to tussle with the likes of Matt Riddle and Shorty G and Big E when WWE Draft 2020 happens. Even someone like Kalisto could be waiting for his opportunity to branch out and face this big man.

Of course, Mustafa Ali, who has seemed like he's the next in line for Bobby Lashley based on the events of the past week, could also be traded to SmackDown shortly after to lock horns with the CEO of The Hurt Business.