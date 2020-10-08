WWE Draft 2020 - 5 things that should not happen at any cost- Major mistake with the McMahon family, End of a popular faction

And so, we are finally all set for this week's edition of WWE SmackDown where WWE Draft 2020 is slated to take place and all eyes are peeled on the product. The events of WWE Draft 2020 will set the course of the weeks and months to follow for the RAW and SmackDown brands.

Technically, can you make a mistake when it comes to scripted entertainment since the course of the story is technically in your hands? In the case of WWE, as we have seen several times in the past, the answer is a resounding "yes", where promising storylines were nixed due to improper decision making and the creative team needs to be cognizant of this during WWE Draft 2020.

So, while it seems like a fool's errand to tell a billionaire how to run his business, purely from a fan's perspective, here are 5 mistakes that should be avoided during WWE Draft 2020.

#5 During WWE Draft 2020, Shane and Stephanie McMahon are named as the two authority figures

When the McMahons are involved in leading just about any WWE brand, it becomes all about the McMahons and while that's not necessarily a bad thing, it's a song and dance routine that we've all seen before, countless times, to the point where we can predict the next bar and foresee the next step. If Authority Figures are indeed involved in WWE Draft 2020, they should be fresh faces.

In fact, Adam Pearce has been doing a commendable job, playing the role of an Authority Figure on WWE RAW and SmackDown, and he should continue to do so after WWE Draft 2020.

Maybe some other backstage figure like Abyss/Joseph Parks could lead a brand as well? That would be a nice twist.