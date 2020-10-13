WWE Draft 2020 Free Agents: Zelina Vega sent to SmackDown, Big confusion over Andrade's future

The WWE Draft officially ended on RAW's latest episode, but there were still a few Superstars who went undrafted during the two-day event.

The list of free agents who were part of the Draft pools included Zelina Vega, Billie Kay, Tamina, Mickie James, Andrade, and Erik of the Viking Raiders.

RAW and SmackDown have officially signed the free agents mentioned above, barring two names

Zelina Vega has been drafted to SmackDown along with Tamina Snuka and Billie Kay. Erik of the Viking Raiders remains on RAW. The Viking Raiders are expected to be out of action for some time as both Erik and Ivar recently underwent surgeries to fix their respective injuries.

Zelina Vega reacted to the news by sending a message to SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley:

WWE Draft Night 2 Recap

The brands of Mickie James and Andrade have still not been announced. El Idolo, however, should ideally stay on RAW as his fiancé Charlotte Flair was also drafted to the Red brand. There is no guarantee that it may happen, however, as The Fiend and Alexa Bliss attacked Vega and Andrade on the latest edition of RAW.

The company should ideally confirm Andrade's status sooner rather than later, but there is some degree of confusion right now regarding his immediate future. Andrade lost clean to Angel Garza on RAW, which was also a surprising outcome to many fans and pundits.

Mickie James is the other free agent who has not been drafted as of this writing. The 5-Time WWE Women's Champion recently announced that she suffered a broken nose and would be out of action for a few weeks.

As we had reported earlier, night two of the WWE Draft on RAW had seven rounds, including many high-profile trades and picks.

The Fiend, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, Dabba-Kato, Matt Riddle, Alexa Bliss, Jeff Hardy, Elias, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross were drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft.

Aleister Black, The Riott Squad, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Lars Sullivan, Kevin Owens, and The Street Profits were sent to SmackDown. Several Superstars also changed brands on night one of the WWE Draft that happened on the October 9th episode of SmackDown.

With the WWE Draft now completed, the company can focus on building up towards the Hell in a Cell PPV, scheduled to take place on October 25th.