WWE Draft 2023: Every star who switched brands on night 2

The second night of the 2023 WWE Draft wasted no time with big names switching brands. Bianca Belair was the first big name to switch between RAW and SmackDown on night one.

Another current champion was the first to trade colors on night two of the 2023 WWE Draft. Who else switched brands during the second night of the proceedings? In total, 11 of the 24 selections involved a superstar changing brands.

Let's take a look at the moves in order:

#10. United States Champion Austin Theory

Intercontinental Champion Gunther moved to RAW on night one of the WWE Draft with Imperium.

Since that championship moved brands, it made logical sense for current United States Champion Austin Theory to move to SmackDown. He did so as SmackDown's first selection of the night, the second pick of the first round.

#9. Sami Zayn joined his tag team partner as a member of RAW

While Kevin Owens was still technically a member of the RAW roster, his tag team partner, Sami Zayn, was not. Zayn has been on SmackDown for much of the last few years.

By winning the Undisputed Tag Team Title, the Great Liberator is back on Monday nights. It also opens up the possibility of separating both sets of tag team titles with the SmackDown Tag Team Title back up for grabs.

#8. The Women's Tag Team Champions moved to RAW

Round three saw 75% of the picks change brands, starting with current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The champions lost to Bayley and Dakota Kai during the same episode.

#7. Asuka is heading back to SmackDown

The Empress of Tomorrow also switched brands. She joined rivals Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on Friday nights, lessening the chances of another singles run. Hopefully, her character shift will net her some success on SmackDown.

#6. The New Day brings its pancakes back to RAW

Like Asuka, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler, The New Day has been around so long that switching brands doesn't make as huge a dent as it should. Nonetheless, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods jumped to RAW during the third round.

#5. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler moved to RAW

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble. By challenging then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, she joined the SmackDown roster.

Baszler was already there, so with their selection in the fourth round, they both moved their talents to RAW.

#4. Braun Strowman and Ricochet joined Monday nights

After several strong showings recently, including a win over Alpha Academy on night two of the WWE Draft, Strowman and Ricochet were drafted by RAW.

They've been a unique tag team that is deserving of a title run if the championships are separated. With Owens and Zayn just winning them at WrestleMania, however, those chances aren't as high.

#3. Pretty Deadly moved from NXT to SmackDown

Due to their overwhelming charisma and character work, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince seem like a better fit for RAW. There are three hours to fill out on red brand, and they can make anything work.

Despite that, the two-time former NXT Tag Team Champions were drafted to SmackDown, marking the first NXT pick of night two of the WWE Draft.

#2. Rick Boogs heads back to Friday nights

After a random stint joining RAW, Rick Boogs is headed back to SmackDown. He started on the blue brand alongside Shinsuke Nakamura and was involved in an angle with Elias.

#1. The last two picks of the WWE Draft came from NXT

In another head-scratching move involving NXT talent, RAW selected NXT mainstays Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

They're former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, and the duo challenged Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn after they were drafted to SmackDown on Friday. What does this mean for the Women's Tag Team Championship?

After waiting since October, Cameron Grimes will finally get to work in front of a TV audience. The former North American Champion was selected by SmackDown with the final pick of the WWE Draft.

