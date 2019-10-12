WWE Draft: 5 Reasons why Becky Lynch is the overall No.1 Pick

The RAW Women's Champion - Becky Lynch

The 2019 edition of WWE Draft has officially commenced with the first round taking place on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tonight. Unlike the previous editions, the brand draft had quite a different feeling this time as continuous shots of FOX and USA officials were shown backstage strategizing the moves.

The announced match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to decide the #1 Overall pick ended bizarrely after The Fiend decided to crash the party, handing the Universal Champion a DQ victory. Hence, it was RAW who got the first pick and the red brand decided to prioritize and bring home the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

If you are wondering what led to RAW pick up The Man as their first choice draft, you've stumbled upon the right place as we'll take a look at the five reasons why Becky Lynch became the overall #1 pick on the Draft tonight.

#5 2019 has been the year of The Man

It has been Becky's year!

Becky Lynch was just another Superstar in the Women's division of the company until she embraced the gimmick of The Man inside her after SummerSlam last year. There has been no turning back since for the Irish Superstar who has quickly risen to the top of the WWE mountain.

The year 2019 has easily been the best one in her career. In January, Lynch won the second-ever Women's Royal Rumble match to book a title shot at WrestleMania. But this was not enough as the women had something historic to achieve - a WrestleMania main event.

WrestleMania 35 saw the first-ever women's main event in the history of the show as Becky Lynch took on Ronda Rousey and Charlotte in a triple-threat winner-takes-all match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. The Man came out victorious, getting the biggest win of her career, and also becoming the first woman in WWE to pin Rousey.

Her reign as the RAW Women's Champion has been going strong with her taking down all the challenges on her path. After such an impressive year, her becoming the #1 overall pick does seem justified.

