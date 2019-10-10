WWE Draft: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt/The Fiend should be drafted to SmackDown

Should Bray Wyatt be drafted to the Blue Brand?

WWE Premiere Week is officially in history books now as last week we witnessed some major events in the company with Monday Night RAW getting a new makeover, and Friday Night SmackDown debuting on FOX.

As important as the last week was for the company, this one falls into the same category as WWE Draft will take place this Friday on SmackDown (October 11), followed by next Monday on RAW (October 14).

The Internet has been buzzing for the past few days, with fans discussing the fate of their favorite Superstars after the draft. Among the many Superstars, one that has the attention of many is Bray Wyatt/The Fiend. Ever since adopting this new sadistic gimmick, Wyatt has been one of the hottest characters in all of the pro wrestling.

Now, with WWE Draft just a couple of days away from us, one of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is - which brand would Bray Wyatt be drafted to? The answer to that, as per my opinion, is SmackDown, and to support my case I'll present to you five reasons why he should be moved to the blue brand.

The comments section is all yours to let me know whether you agree or disagree with my opinion. Would you like to see Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown?

#5 FOX would give a much bigger audience to the character

THIS IS BRILLIANT. @WWEBrayWyatt IS A MARKETING GENIUS.



PEOPLE WHO DONT WATCH WWE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THE FIEND IS AND ARE SPOOKED AS HELL. Going viral!! pic.twitter.com/HWJKHbwyqg — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 30, 2019

During the build-up to the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX, Twitter was flooding with the videos of the casual audience reacting to the sudden sighting of a terrifying creature on their television screens - who was none other than The Fiend.

The marketing team of FOX decided to have blink-and-miss appearances of this sadistic alter ego of Bray Wyatt to get the fans interested in tuning in to Friday Night SmackDown to find out about him. It won't be wrong to say that they pretty much succeeded in their plans.

With the threat of a new competitor, WWE is looking to increase its audience base now than ever before. Drafting Wyatt to SmackDown could certainly help them accomplish the same since it would give the character of The Fiend a much bigger audience - in turn helping the TV ratings of the company.

