WWE Draft could lead to Roman Reigns reigniting feud with former rival after 7 years

The Phase 1 WWE Draft 2023 took place on this week's SmackDown, with Roman Reigns – along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa – being the number one pick. As The Tribal Chief is currently without a rival, the Draft has presented Triple H and Co. with the option to reignite an old feud after seven years.

AJ Styles and the rest of The O.C. were also drafted to the blue brand. The Phenomenal One made his return from injury on Friday night after being on the sidelines for several months due to an ankle injury.

With Roman and AJ back on the same brand, WWE has a golden opportunity to have them square off once again. The duo last faced off in a singles match at Extreme Rules 2016.

During that time, The Usos and The Club were also involved in the rivalry and the two teams had multiple matches against each other. However, the dynamic was reversed at that time as Reigns and his cousins were babyfaces while Styles, Gallows, and Anderson were heels. It's worth noting that Reigns and AJ also had a match in 2022, but it was at a live event.

Roman Reigns' next title defense will take place at WWE Night of Champions

Backed by The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable over the last few years. The Tribal Chief is closing in on 1,000 days as Universal Champion and will reach the historic landmark at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.

The Night of Champions event was previously named King and Queen of the Ring, but the name change was reportedly done to honor Reigns' incredible achievement.

It has previously been reported that Roman Reigns' next Undisputed WWE Universal title defense will take place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. However, there is no confirmation on who his opponent will be at the show. He is also unlikely to wrestle before the event.

The Head of the table is currently dealing with dissension in The Bloodline. With Jimmy and Jey Uso losing their title match on WWE SmackDown, things could get interesting on the upcoming edition of RAW, as there is a chance that the duo could get drafted to the red brand.

