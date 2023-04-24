WWE Draft: Meet the man yet to make his debut despite moving to RAW 2 years ago

The WWE Draft is set to kick off on this week's SmackDown, and the excitement is slowly building. There’s a lot of buzz on social media on the future of superstars and factions ahead of the much-anticipated brand split. This year’s draft could assign Gable Steveson to a particular brand.

Steveson made his first WWE appearance at SummerSlam in 2021. It was later reported that he had signed with the Stamford-based promotion in September 2021.

WWE moved him to RAW as part of their draft in 2021. He continued to make appearances for the sports and entertainment juggernaut. Steveson also had a moment to shine when he delivered a belly-to-belly suplex on Chad Gable at WrestleMania 38. He then celebrated with RK-Bro and the Street Profits.

So far, Gable Steveson’s in-ring debut has failed to transpire on television. He was seemingly frustrated with his status in WWE. It was also reported that he was aiming to become a two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

Dave Meltzer referred to WWE’s original plans for Gable Steveson on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The veteran journalist noted that the company wanted to integrate him into a storyline slowly, but those plans changed.

“The original idea was he was gonna do college wrestling that season, which he did, and they were gonna bring him to a couple of Raws during the year,” Meltzer said. “He wasn’t gonna wrestle, but he was gonna make appearances to build up his debut which was gonna be at WrestleMania. And yeah, never appeared, still hasn’t appeared.”

Fans will have to wait to see whether or not Gable Steveson will be a part of the WWE Draft this year.

Major names missing from WWE Draft poster

The company dropped its official poster for the upcoming WWE Draft during a recent episode of the blue brand. The poster featured several superstars from both RAW and SmackDown. Having said that, some major names were excluded from the render.

It is worth noting that several superstars, including Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, were missing from the draft graphic. The Viper has been out of action since the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. On the other hand, Wyatt has been dealing with an undisclosed illness that’s kept him out.

Logan Paul, Big E, and Alexa Bliss are also among the superstars not featured on the WWE Draft graphic. The Maverick re-signed with WWE after WrestleMania 39, and his new deal reportedly includes a clause for a title win.

It remains to be seen which superstars will be made exclusive to RAW and SmackDown as part of the draft.

Are you looking forward to the WWE Draft? Let us know in the comments!

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes