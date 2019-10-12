WWE Draft (October 11th 2019) Results: Latest Friday Night SmackDown Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Wyatt and Velasquez made a huge impact at the expense of WWE's top champions

It was a monumental day for WWE as the draft returned after three years and the futures of many Superstars were decided tonight!

SmackDown kicked off straight away with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the ring, ready for a one-on-one match.

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Peekaboo!

Rollins went for a headlock right off the bat and the Big Dog took him down off an Irish whip. They both countered each other early on before Rollins was caught with a clothesline and was sent outside. They both tried to hit a vertical suplex on each other but failed. Rollins ate a sit-up powerbomb for a two count off a reversal.

Roman missed the Superman Punch and took a couple of Suicide Dives into the announce table. Rollins hit the frog splash for a near fall. Rollins hit the buckle bomb and Roman hit the Superman Punch for another near-fall. Reigns went for a spear but Rollins reversed with a Pedigree.

Rollins was setting up for the stomp when the ring went dark and Bray Wyatt appeared through the ring and dragged Rollins into the bottom through a hole in the mat. There was smoke coming out of the ring and Rollins resurfaced before Wyatt stuck his head through but then reappeared on the stage!

Result: DNF

Match rating: A

Both networks, FOX and USA were getting ready for the upcoming draft in their "War Rooms". RAW will get the first pick according to the announce team.

Stephanie McMahon came out and announced RAW's first pick, Becky Lynch and for SmackDown, the first pick was Roman Reigns. RAW keeps the OC and FOX gets Bray Wyatt. RAW's last pick was Drew McIntyre, concluding Round 1 of the draft.

A WWE Draft panel was set up with Booker T, Beth Phoenix, Samoa Joe and was conducted by Renee Young.

King Corbin came out to kick of the second match of the night against 'Shorty' Gable.

