WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Results and video highlights

Who will survive the Elimination Chamber?

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 09:27 IST

Bray Wyatt finally won the WWE Championship

The last SmackDown Live PPV before Wrestlemania 33 came to us from Phoenix, Arizona. Every SmackDown Live title was defended on the show other than the WWE Intercontinental Championship. 6 men entered the all-new Elimination Chamber structure but who left as champion?

Pre-show

Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins

Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins faced off in the pre-show in a match no one really wanted to see. Mojo started off strong as he hit Hawkins with a low tackle sending him reeling ot of the ring. Mojo heads out and stops Hawkins from climbing out of the arena and rolled him back into the ring. As Rawley rolled back into the ring, Hawkins regrouped and hit Mojo with a kick.

Hawkins then followed Mojo out and sent him crashing into the apron before rolling back into the ring and waiting for the referee to count Mojo out. Mojo just beat the count but Hawkins took control.

Hawkins targeted Mojo’s head before hitting him with a snap vertical suplex. He followed up with a headlock but Mojo broke out of it quickly after hitting Rawley with a jawbreaker. Rawley then did his own version of “Hulking up” before planting Hawkins face-first into the mat for a nearfall.

Hawkins soon hit back with a Downward Spiral but Rawley just managed to kick out. Hawkins then looked to hit Mojo with a running knee but Mojo pushed him back into the turnbuckle before hitting a running forearm. He follows it up with a spinning powerslam for the win.

Mojo Rawley def. Curt Hawkins