WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 2 titles that can change hands and 3 that won’t – WrestleMania announcement, end of title reign after 6 months? 

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will be an important stop before WrestleMania. So far, five titles, including the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, will be on the line. But, the RAW Women’s Championship match might not take place in light of Lacey Evans’ pregnancy. The pay-per-view will feature two Elimination Chamber matches, and they are expected to start and end the show.

In this article, we predict titles that can change hands at Elimination Chamber and titles that won’t.

#1 Won’t change hands at Elimination Chamber: Universal Championship

Roman Reigns would want to assert his dominance once again

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line. He will be challenged by the winner of an Elimination Chamber match featuring Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. Regardless of his opponent, Roman Reigns is expected to defend his title on Sunday night successfully.

Out of all his potential opponents, Kevin Owens is the only one who can defeat Roman Reigns. However, that statement looks unconvincing when you consider that he has already failed in three such attempts over the last two months. As a result, the creative would want to avoid booking another title match between the two at Elimination Chamber.

Daniel Bryan would love to be involved in the Universal Championship picture. However, he has already feuded with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and is mostly using his spots to put over other talents. Both King Corbin and Sami Zayn lack the momentum to win the Elimination Chamber match and face Reigns later at the pay-per-view.

Jey Uso also had a shot at Roman Reigns’ title, and he will not be keen on betraying his Tribal Chief. Instead, he will look to cause a lot of damage to his opponents inside the Elimination Chamber so that Reigns gets an advantage. This will also establish that the Champion still needs an ally on his side to defend his titles.

Given that Cesaro has the best build-up ahead of the Elimination Chamber match, he might be the win who gets to challenge Roman Reigns. However, The Head of the Table is still expected to find a way out of this challenge. This match could also see Jimmy Uso return from his injury and assist Reigns against an underdog.

I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it. #Smackdown https://t.co/f5o0uAXkum — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 20, 2021

The biggest reason why Reigns will probably retain his title is a potential Spear vs. Spear match between him and Edge at WrestleMania 37. Following their altercation on SmackDown, we could see The Rated-R Superstar confirm his decision immediately after Roman Reigns’ match at Elimination Chamber.