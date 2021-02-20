WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 3 things that shouldn’t happen at the PPV and 2 things that should – Big mistake in Roman Reigns’ title match, WrestleMania feud in jeopardy? 

We are all set for this year’s edition of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship will be on the line. However, only one of those will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber. We also expect to find out Edge’s decision about his WrestleMania opponent at the show.

In this article, we will discuss the things that shouldn’t happen at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and things that should.

#1 Shouldn’t happen at Elimination Chamber: Kevin Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship once again

WWE should avoid repetition

As WWE confirmed last week, six SmackDown Superstars will compete inside the Elimination Chamber for a Universal title opportunity. These contenders include Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Jey Uso. The winner of this match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the same night.

While the Elimination Chamber accounts for several exciting prospects, one of them still includes the possibility of Kevin Owens winning the match and eventually challenging Reigns for the title once again. While this is a good matchup, it is the biggest booking mistake that WWE needs to avoid at the upcoming pay-per-view.

We have already seen Kevin Owens face Roman Reigns in three Universal Championship matches over the last couple of months. The Tribal Chief cheated his way out on three different occasions, and things won’t be different at Elimination Chamber. Instead of Kevin Owens, the creative team should have someone like Cesaro win the match and get a title opportunity at the event.

Advertisement

It is given that Roman Reigns will not lose his Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. But that won’t be an entirely bad thing for Cesaro. WWE can have him win the Elimination Chamber, fighting against all odds and delivering his best before he faces Roman Reigns. Then, in the title match, Reigns could take advantage of Cesaro’s fatigue to turn the bout in his favor.

Even an unclean victory for Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber will also ensure that Cesaro looks like an underdog. This will also pave the way for a title feud between the two Superstars after Elimination Chamber. Cesaro has deserved a world title opportunity for a long time now, and he should be the one who gets closer to the title at the pay-per-view.