WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 missed opportunities from the show

WWE presented its second pay-per-view of the year last night live from the ThunderDome. Elimination Chamber was an integral part of the road to WrestleMania, as fans saw two title changes that will have WrestleMania implications.

Riddle and The Miz could have already confirmed their place on the WrestleMania card after winning the United States and WWE Championships, respectively. Meanwhile, Edge finally made his WrestleMania decision.

The Rated-R Superstar Speared Roman Reigns following his Universal Championship match against Daniel Bryan. Then, he pointed at the WrestleMania sign to make it clear that The Tribal Chief was now his target.

While several interesting talking points are coming out of last night's event, many missed opportunities have left members of the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

#5 Asuka didn't defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka was initially set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans last night at Elimination Chamber. However, after Evans revealed she was pregnant last week on RAW, WWE decided to scrap the match.

Interestingly, the company chose to wait until around an hour before the show started to scrap the match and then didn't even announce a replacement.

Advertisement

It meant that Asuka lost her place on the card, even though the show ended earlier than expected. The company could've given The Empress of Tomorrow a lengthy match if it had any belief in her.

Since she has been busy in the WWE women's tag team picture, it's been months since Asuka last defended her title on pay-per-view. Sunday provided an excellent chance for her to show that she deserves to be champion.

Asuka didn't even win a title match to become RAW Women's Champion last May, since Becky Lynch relinquished the belt ahead of maternity leave.

Asuka's whole reign as RAW Women's Champion has made her look like a weak champion, and last night could have changed this. All it would have taken was Rhea Ripley answering an open challenge.

Instead, the WWE Universe still awaits Ripley's main roster debut, and Asuka has no feud leading into WrestleMania at present.