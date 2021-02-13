WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view is now around the corner as it slowly draws closer and closer. Both RAW and SmackDown brands have one Elimination Chamber match each taking place at the pay-per-view.

For the RAW match, Drew McIntyre will be defending his title inside the cell structure itself. However, for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will not be inside the structure, and will instead face the winner of the match instead on the same night.

Asuka will also be defending her title on the night against Lacey Evans.

This article will talk about all the details of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, including where and when it will take place, as well as where the WWE Universe can watch it.

Where will Elimination Chamber 2021 be held?

WWE Elimination Chamber will be broadcast from the WWE ThunderDome in Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.

When is Elimination Chamber 2021 being held?

The Elimination Chamber 2021 event is being held on February 21, 2021, in the Eastern Timezone. Depending on the timezone, the date of the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event may differ.

Advertisement

Elimination Chamber 2021 Date:

21st February 2021 (EST, United States)

21st February 2021 (PST, United States)

22nd February 2021 (BST, United Kingdom)

22nd February 2021 (IST, India)

22nd February 2021 (ACT, Australia)

22nd February 2021 (JST, Japan)

22nd February 2021 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

When does WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 start?

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber is set to start at 7 PM EST. It is expected that the Kickoff Show will start at the usual time of 6 PM EST as well. However, depending on the timezone, the Elimination Chamber 2021 start time may differ.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 start time:

7 PM (EST, United States)

4 PM (PST, United States)

12 AM (GMT, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Predictions and Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber is almost here, and the card is still being updated. Currently, it's shaping up to be a fantastic event.

WWE Championship Match inside the Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus vs. The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy

Advertisement

In the match that everyone will be waiting for at the event, Drew McIntyre will face his toughest challenge yet since becoming the WWE Champion, as he will have to face five other stars at the same time to defend his title. In a match, where each star has proven themselves as more than capable of getting the win on the night, it will be difficult for him to win.

However, at this point, it's very likely that Drew McIntyre will hold on to the title, but he may not do so without any help. There is a chance that The Fiend will return at The Elimination Chamber to ruin Randy Orton's chance of winning the title once again as well.

Elimination Chamber Prediction: Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans w/ Ric Flair

Lacey Evans has the chance of a lifetime at the moment in the form of facing Asuka at the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Ever since she paired up with Ric Flair, she has appeared as a rather formidable force in WWE. That's exactly what Asuka will have to look out for, as Charlotte Flair has already suffered due to the pairing.

Without the emotional connections to Ric Flair that Charlotte Flair has though, Asuka might just be able to overcome the tricks of The Dirtiest Player in the Game and Lacey Evans to retain the title.

Prediction: Asuka

Advertisement

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle

Bobby Lashley may have bitten off more than he can chew with this match featuring himself, Keith Lee, and Riddle at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. While Lashley is currently more aggressive than he has ever been before, Keith Lee and Riddle are no pushovers.

It may be time for Bobby Lashley's title reign to now come to an end.

Prediction: Keith Lee

No 1. Contenders Elimination Chamber Match: Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro

Advertisement

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw another Elimination Chamber match announced, but this time it was not for the title. Roman Reigns was clearly refusing to take part in an Elimination Chamber match, so Adam Pearce offered the alternative solution of a No. 1 Contenders Match inside the structure, where the winner challenged Roman Reigns on the same night.

With so many talented Superstars as part of the match, whoever wins, it promises to be an exciting match against Roman Reigns.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. TBD

Kevin Owens may be feuding with Roman Reigns for some time, but it has been hinted before that Daniel Bryan may have unfinished business with him as well. This match would be the perfect manner in which to give Daniel Bryan a match against Roman Reigns so that the two could continue the feud.

It would also fit Daniel Bryan's modus operandi of being the underdog in situations. It's still unlikely anyone other than Roman Reigns could win this match.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 in the US and UK?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view can be streamed live on the WWE Network in the United States. The pay-per-view will also be available on traditional pay-per-view streams.

Advertisement

In the United Kingdom, the Elimination Chamber 2021 event can also be streamed on the WWE Network. It will also be available on BT Sport Box Office.

How, when, and where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 in India?

The Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi in India. The pay-per-view can also be live-streamed on Sony Liv and will be broadcast from 5:30 AM for the main show and 4:30 AM for the Kickoff Show.