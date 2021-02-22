WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Twitter stunned after The Miz walks out as the WWE Champion

The Miz is the new WWE Champion after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. McIntyre was attacked by Bobby Lashley soon after he won the Chamber match, which allowed The Miz to take advantage. It was a genuinely newsworthy ending to a terrific pay-per-view, and it can lead to multiple narrative possibilities on the road to this year's WrestleMania.

In recent months and weeks, many people had written off The Miz due to his poor booking. However, now that he has become the WWE Champion for the second time in his career, there's a chance he might find himself in a marquee match at WrestleMania 37.

The Elimination Chamber match was an outstanding affair, which though a little short than the other recent Chamber match, was more action-packed and entertaining. While many expected Sheamus to be among the final two participants in the bout, AJ Styles eliminated him to finish as the runner-up in the match. Another surprising aspect was Randy Orton being the first one to be eliminated, with neither The Fiend nor Alexa Bliss showing up to cause any distraction.

After surviving and retaining his WWE Championship inside Elimination Chamber, McIntyre was attacked by Lashley. Bobby Lashley had lost his US Championship in a Triple Threat match earlier in the night, where he didn't get pinned. It seems like Lashley is eying the WWE Championship after having a long and dominating run as the mid-card champion.

Is WWE heading towards a Triple Threat WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37 after The Miz won at Elimination Chamber?

Despite The Miz winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, there are doubts if he'll be able to hold the title until WrestleMania 37. The seeds laid for a Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre feud will involve the WWE Championship, and there's every chance that either of them can win the title soon, possibly at Fastlane 2021.

However, if WWE plans to have The Miz feature prominently at WrestleMania 37, fans might get a Triple Threat match at The Grandest Stages of Them All. Another intriguing development could be Lashley secretly working with The Miz, considering the former US Champion silently walked away when The A-Lister showed up. The possibilities are endless, and it has made tomorrow's episode of WWE RAW must-see television.

That said, let's look at how the Twitterati reacted to The Miz winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Give me IC title Miz and present him seriously and I’m all for this. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/sCUkTaJY2B — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 22, 2021

"Miz doesn't deserve it"

"He's not skilled enough"

"Miz isn't a good worker"

"Why did they do that?"#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/rOhJ6mTT5l — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) February 22, 2021

Let’s be honest, this is long overdue.



One of the hardest working men in WWE.#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/cxdf4uCuHi — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 22, 2021

THE MIZ BUBBA #WWEChamber — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 22, 2021

Drew McIntyre never got to be WWE Champion in front of a live crowd. Damn. #WWEChamber — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 22, 2021

Can’t to watch The Miz defend the WWE Championship against Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/wTnxgNCY7z — ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) February 22, 2021

The Miz is WWE Champion where is angry Miz girl when you need her #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/A7cQGmj5BL — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) February 22, 2021

Angry Miz Girl living her life when suddenly The Miz becomes WWE Champion again #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/aRZctFkL5e — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) February 22, 2021

Drew McIntyre wins the WWE title back at WrestleMania in front of fans.



I'm here for that. And hoping for it! #WWEChamber — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 22, 2021

After 10 years, The Miz is once again WWE Champion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/G6L9cIUPSE — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 22, 2021

I love living in a world where The Miz and Bad Bunny are BOTH WWE title holders #WWEChamber — Sam Roberts (@notsam) February 22, 2021