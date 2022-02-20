WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 - 5 biggest news stories: WWE Championship changes hands again, Bianca Belair earns WrestleMania spot

WWE's final premium live event before WrestleMania 38 is in the books. Elimination Chamber aired live just a few hours ago from the state-of-the-art Jeddah Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The crew arrived in Saudi Kingdom on Thursday after 17 hours of flying and a layover in Europe. They were welcomed with open arms and presented with an exclusive dinner and special show with locals.

On Friday, multiple WWE Superstars took part in community activities. The likes of Charlotte Flair, Natalya and even the duo of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss participated in a Be a STAR rally and Special Olympics event.

WWE continues to make positive moves within the nation. The company had already announced leading into the event that 12 superstars from the women's division would be competing at Elimination Chamber. This was the first time WWE was able to book so many female talents on a Saudi show, since locally, women's rights are restricted.

It has not been determined when WWE will return to Saudi Arabia, but it is likely to be later this year as part of their multi-year deal with the kingdom. This event also marked the first time an Elimination Chamber event and the event's titular match had taken place outside of North America.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of Elimination Chamber.

#5. Bobby Lashley pulled from WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match

Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Riddle and AJ Styles.

It was not The All-Mighty's day. Early in the contest, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins put Austin Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was injured by the move, as he hadn't seen it coming.

Medical personnel checked on Lashley to determine his status, and he was ultimately carried to the back, leaving Lesnar free to lay waste to the field and capture the title. It was later revealed that The All-Mighty had entered concussion protocol and would travel back to the United States for further evaluation.

No details have emerged as of this writing on where this particular angle will go next. However, this will stand essentially as a forfeiture of the title for Lashley.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell