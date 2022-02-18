WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, & More

The road to WrestleMania 38 is in full swing, as WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is just a day away. The card looks promising and will shape up The Show of Shows. A lot of twists and turns are to be expected.

The event will be broadcast live in India, on multiple SONY channels and the SONY Liv app.

Let's take a look at the entire card for Elimination Chamber 2022 and who is most likely to win each match. Fans can also read on for ways to watch the event.

Where will WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 be held?

Elimination Chamber 2022 will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the Jeddah Super Dome.

When is the 2022 Elimination Chamber being held?

Depending on the viewer's location, there could be different times when Elimination Chamber is broadcast. In the United States, it will be taking place on 19th February. Let's take a look at the other locations and when the event will be broadcast there.

19th February 2022 (EST, United States)

19th February 2022 (PST, United States)

19th February 2022 (UK Time, United Kingdom)

19th February 2022 (IST, India)

20th February 2022 (ACT, Australia)

20th February 2022 (JST, Japan)

19th February 2022 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What time does the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event start?

Elimination Chamber 2022 will start at 12 PM EST. The show will be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia, and depending on people's locations, they will be taking place at different times.

12 PM (EST, United States)

9 AM (PST, United States)

5 PM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

10:30 PM (IST, India)

3:30 AM (ACST, Australia) (20th February)

2 AM (JST, Japan) (20th February)

8 PM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Predictions and Match Card

Eight matches are currently scheduled for the event. Let's see how they could play out!

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg - Universal Championship

The match that was supposed to happen two years ago.

Roman Reigns will look to march into WrestleMania 38 with his Universal Championship, although Goldberg has won the title on the road to WrestleMania before. The WWE Hall of Famer is known for his explosive bursts of power, but can he handle the might of The Tribal Chief?

Prediction: Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - RAW Women's Championship

Big Time Becks will face her childhood hero.

Becky Lynch has been dominant as the RAW Women's Champion but she might have met her match. Lita is back and will want to win her fifth Women's Title in WWE, while Big Time Becks hopes to defeat her childhood hero. This is an exciting clash between generations.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Jimmy and Jey have been dominant on SmackDown.

The entire Bloodline will be in action in Jeddah, with The Usos defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against formidable foes. The Viking Raiders are capable of knocking off WWE's best tag teams, with none currently better than Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Prediction: The Usos

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Scottish Warrior has been dominant.

In their second premium live event match against each other, Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss could have a brutal clash. The stipulation might favor the two-time WWE Champion, although Happy Corbin could interfere in the match.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Two experienced pros going at it.

The Miz has been a thorn in the side of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He called them out for cheating recently, so we might not get a clean finish in this match. Nevertheless, the two veterans work well together in the ring and can have a great contest before the shenanigans come into play.

Prediction: The Miz

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

A preview of WrestleMania 38.

Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania but before that, the two are set to clash in this tag team bout. Naomi and Sonya Deville will also go at it, with bad blood between the two for months. Both duos will hope to garner some momentum before The Show of Shows.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey and Naomi

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. - Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women's Title shot at WrestleMania

Several women could come out on top.

The addition of Alexa Bliss to this match has added further intrigue over who will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley had an excellent performance in the gauntlet match on RAW, but Bianca Belair won it. Who will come out on top when all six women meet inside the Chamber?

Prediction: Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle - Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

One of the least predictable Chamber matches ever.

Six of RAW's best will enter the dreaded Chamber with one goal - enter WrestleMania as the WWE Champion. Brock Lesnar hopes to win and take on the Universal Champion in a title-for-title match, although either superstar could feasibly win. Bobby Lashley certainly has his hands full.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in the US and UK?

Fans in the United States can watch Elimination Chamber 2022 live on Peacock, while it will be broadcast on the WWE Network in the United Kingdom. UK fans can also watch it on BT Sport Box Office, where it will cost £19.95. The Kickoff Show will be live on all of WWE's social media accounts and YouTube.

How, when, and where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in India?

You can watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 LIVE in India on February 19, 2022 at 10:30 pm (IST) on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil and Telugu) channels. The event will also be broadcast live on the SONY Liv app.

