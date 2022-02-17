Predicting every Champion in WWE at the end of WrestleMania 38

We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 38, with things picking up steam in a major way. Several big moments could transpire at The Show of Shows.

While some former stars may return to the ring, the current crop of talent will get the chance to shine over the two-night event. Every single title in WWE will likely be defended at 'Mania. We might see a few switches, but how different will things look following WWE's biggest event of the year?

Let's take a look at every title on RAW and SmackDown as we head into WrestleMania 38, along with who will be Champions at the end of the two-night extravaganza.

#9 RAW Tag Team Champions: RK-Bro

There has been talk of Randy Orton and Riddle breaking up in time for WrestleMania 38, but WWE should keep them together. RK-Bro is among the most over acts on RAW, elevating the tag team division in the process.

Their feud with Alpha Academy has been excellent and deserves a payoff at The Show of Shows. RK-Bro should regain the RAW Tag Team Titles at the event or, at the very least, successfully defend them. Chad Gable and Otis need to be on the WrestleMania 38 card.

Anyway, Orton and Riddle still have a lot to offer as a team. Their eventual split will be more heartbreaking for fans the longer they stay together, so why not extend RK-Bro's story for a while longer?

#8 SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

This shouldn't be too hard, as SmackDown lacks viable babyface challengers to The Usos. Jimmy and Jey have already faced The New Day multiple times, while The Viking Raiders will challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber.

We could see a potential multi-man Tag Title match at WrestleMania 38, with The Usos retaining their belts. They are among the top stars in WWE, serving a crucial role alongside Roman Reigns. Expect The Bloodline to dominate for a while longer.

