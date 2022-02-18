WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Preview and Predictions

WWE's Elimination Chamber will air from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia this coming Saturday, February 19th. It's the first time Saudi Arabia will host a major event that will have implications for WrestleMania in April. It's also the first time that three women's matches will be featured at an event held in the country.

With the possibility of both Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WWE before WrestleMania, all eyes will be on the Elimination Chamber to see what adjustments, if any, will be made to the current storylines.

While some of this weekend's matches seem predictable, several outcomes are up in the air, making this a must-watch show for WWE fans. The following is a rundown of the card and predictions for what fans might expect at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg at Elimination Chamber

Historically, WWE's events in Saudi Arabia include several legends, and while Goldberg may not pack the same punch he used to, he still gets the big entrance and the big reaction.

At its core, this is not as bad a match as some are making it out to be. For one, it will be quick. But, more importantly, it further establishes Reigns as the dominant champion, solidifying his role for WrestleMania.

One drawback to the title match at Elimination Chamber is that Reigns has already been announced to defend the Universal Championship against Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar. So, unless there's a major swerve planned and WWE decides to put the title on Goldberg, the match's outcome is highly predictable.

Despite this, expect a loud reaction from the fans in attendance and a quick, decisive win for Reigns.

For Goldberg, while there is speculation that this will be his last match, never say never. Fans should expect to see him back in the ring when money and opportunities present themselves.

Prediction: Roman Reigns will defeat Goldberg to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

