WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 – Star ratings for every match

The final stop ahead of WrestleMania 38 came at Elimination Chamber 2022. WWE put together a star-studded card featuring returning Hall of Famers, championships up for grabs, and two of the titular steel structure matches to determine top contests at The Show of Shows.

Six men battled to walk out with the WWE Championship, while six women fought to face the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, at WrestleMania 38. Lita and Goldberg made their returns to claim gold from two of the top stars in the industry. The rest of the card featured a mixed bag of matches to set up lower card feuds.

With the Premium Live Event is now in our rearview mirrors, it's the ideal time to look back at what the WWE Superstars offered at the final major show before WrestleMania 38. In this article, we'll look at the star rating for every match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Kickoff Show)

The Elimination Chamber 2022 Kickoff Show featured The Miz going one-on-one with Rey Mysterio. The two former world champions have been at odds the past few weeks and locked horns here. As expected, there was nothing wrong with the in-ring work here.

Miz and Mysterio worked well with each other, but there was nothing that made this stand out in the least. This contest wouldn't have looked out of place on an episode of RAW. Dominik Mysterio made his presence known on multiple occasions leading to his ejection.

However, this didn't hurt Rey too much as he defeated The Miz seconds after the ejection. They had a serviceable match that got fans into the action before the main show. However, a TV bout on any Premium Live Event feels somewhat below standards nowadays.

Star rating: **1/4

