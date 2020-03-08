WWE Elimination Chamber: 3 last-minute changes WWE can make at the PPV

The PPV might have a few surprises in store for us

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is set to begin in a few hours and there are a few interesting matches lined up for the pay-per-view. A total of four championships including the RAW Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at the PPV.

The show will feature two Elimination Chamber matches. One will see six women battling it out for a chance to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship while the other will see six teams competing for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Since this will be the last PPV before WrestleMania, WWE will look to make the most of it in an attempt to make a few of the ongoing storylines more interesting. In this article, we discuss three crucial last-minute changes that WWE can make in the show.

#3 Nia Jax to replace a Superstar in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match

Six WWE Superstars namely Natalya, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan will compete in a women’s Elimination Chamber match. The winner of this bout will land a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship and will face Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania next month.

Although Baszler is expected to win this match, it is still possible for WWE to add new twists to this booking. Recently, WWE Superstar Nia Jax took to Twitter and announced that she is ‘ready’. Jax was ruled out of action after she sustained injuries in both her knees during last year’s WrestleMania.

After spending almost a year on the sideline, the ‘Irresistible Force’ has teased her return ahead of the upcoming PPV. It might be possible that she will attack one of the participants backstage and replace her in the match.

#2 Have The Undertaker make a surprise appearance and help Aleister Black

After ending Aleister Black’s winning streak on RAW, AJ Styles will once again lock horns with Black at Elimination Chamber. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are expected to help Styles without any fear of consequences since it’s a no-disqualification match.

However, the same stipulation can work in favor of Black who might find an ally in The Undertaker. At Super ShowDown, The O.C. started celebrating Styles’ victory a little too early and were subjected to brutal treatment at the hands of The Deadman.

Hence, we can see The Undertaker making a surprise appearance and helping Black, thereby costing Styles yet another match.

This will also be the perfect manner to set up their rumored WrestleMania bout. Moreover, interference in this match will allow WWE to book Black and ‘Taker vs The O.C. at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

This might be the best booking option for The Undertaker as the other four men can work very well together to carry most of the match and reduce the burden usually placed on the shoulders of the veteran.

#1 Add SmackDown Women’s Championship match to the card

It is surprising to note that no women’s championship is being defended at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Becky Lynch will find a challenger tonight and will next defend her RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

On the other hand, the Women’s Tag Team Championship won’t be defended either as Asuke – one half of Kabuki Warriors – will be participating in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

That leaves us with the SmackDown Women’s Championship which is held by Bayley. Although she is now the longest-reigning (combined) women’s champion in this history of the Blue brand, Bayley has not been involved in a decent number of compelling feuds.

As per the rumors, she will face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania but WWE need to start building up their match.

The Elimination Chamber would be the perfect opportunity for the creatives to script a much-awaited betrayal. Bayley, being her usual self, can pick up a win once again only to be stabbed in the back by ‘The Boss’. This will set the tone for their feud on the road to WrestleMania.

Bayley and Banks have incredible chemistry and they have already shown us that they can deliver great matches against each other. This feud can go on for a long time with its first match being held at the ‘Show of Shows’.

In addition, this match will help elevate the women’s division in the Blue brand and make the SmackDown Women’s title feuds as interesting as its counterparts.

