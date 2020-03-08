5 WWE Superstars who desperately need a win at Elimination Chamber 2020

We are all set for WWE's last PPV before WrestleMania

This year’s Elimination Chamber PPV has a few titles set to be defended in what's an underwhelming card on the whole. No controversial title changes are expected as the most coveted prizes of the company will not be on the line. In hindsight, that makes sense as WrestleMania is less than a month away and there isn’t enough time to build fresh feuds.

That being said, there are still a few important matches lined up which could prove pivotal in some of the ongoing storylines. It can’t be denied that few of the Superstars need a win more than their counterparts. After all, a victory at the upcoming PPV will serve as a huge boost for the momentum of those who will be competing inside the squared circle tonight.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to pick up a win in their match at Elimination Chamber. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Street Profits

Street Profits deserve a good run with the Tag Team itles

The Street Profits won the RAW Tag Team Championship after defeating Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy at Super ShowDown. They are now set to defend their titles against ‘The Architect’ and his disciple at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Given the fact that Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are immensely over with the crowd, it is essential for them to pick another victory over the former tag team champions.

As usual, the AoP will be present to interfere in the match and turn the tide in favor of Rollins. He can also rely on dirty techniques to win the title but by now, Dawkins and Ford must have learned their lesson. They should also be clever inside the squared circle especially when they know that Kevin Owens has got their back.

Street Profits have managed to generate a lot of buzz ever since moving to the main roster. However, it took them some time to get their hands on the Tag Team gold. Now that they have the championship, it only makes sense to let them have a decent run as the champions. After all, they can always afford to lose the championship at WrestleMania.

